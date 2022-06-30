Um…Logan Paul To WWE Confirmed

YouTuber Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment.

According to BT Sport journalist Ariel Helwani, Paul reportedly signed a multi-year deal with the company yesterday for an undisclosed number of “premium live events” across 2022 and 2023.

Today, Paul visited WWE’s headquarters to sign his contract and take photos with WWE’s interim CEO and chairperson, Stephanie McMahon, and her husband and executive vice president for global talent strategy and development, Paul “Triple H” Levesque. It should also be noted that this news comes while Vince McMahon, WWE CEO and chairperson, is under investigation for an alleged affair and payout with a WWE employee.

Following his contract signing, Paul wasted no time cherry-picking his first opponent in The Miz. The pair formed a tag team at WrestleMania 38 back in April and won over the father-and-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Following the match, The Miz promptly betrayed Paul, hitting him with a Skull-Crushing Finale (The Miz’s finish move). Sources told Helwani that Paul’s first pay-per-view appearance is likely to be at SummerSlam against The Miz in late July.

Chances are WWE will push Paul as one one of their babyfaces (i.e. the good guys) given former AEW wrestler and top WWE babyface Cody Rhodes is out with a torn pectoral injury. Prior to his contract signing, Paul shared training photos of himself performing dives from the turnbuckle of a wrestling ring to his Twitter account. Paul’s high-flying antics weren’t as crisp as Bad Bunny’s splashes, so Paul’s time training was warranted. We at Kotaku are in your corner come SummerSlam, Miz. Give him hell.