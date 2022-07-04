Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Opening Titles

Rather than following the more traditional release schedule of repeatedly delaying the Cyberpunk anime for months at a time, until finally releasing it long before they’ve finished colouring it in, Netflix has instead opted to have Cyberpunk: Edgerunners come out on time. And to celebrate this September’s streaming series, they’ve made the opening titles available to all.

It’s worth noting, these the emphasis here is on the titles, with an opening sequence that is primarily credits. However, there’s a whole lot of art in this, albeit appearing at frenetic speeds.

Produced by CD Projekt Red, they who eventually brought us a vaguely working version of Cyberpunk 2077, and animated by Japanese anime studio, Studio Trigger, this really looks to be a full-on Polish/Japanese collaboration. Trigger — formed by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ōtsuka, formerly of legendary studio Gainax — are providing the scripting, but the stories are based on the work of Polish comics writer, Bartosz Sztybor. Sztybor has written Witcher and Cyberpunk comics in the past, while the script here comes from Otsuka himself, alongside newer name, Yoshiki Usa.

The result is clearly going to be something with a strikingly different aesthetic from CDPR’s take on Night City, much more colour-forward, with direction by Hiroyuki Imaishi, who previously directed Inferno Cop and Kiru ra kiru: KILL la KILL.

This anime was announced even before Cyberpunk 2077 released, back in June 2020, with a first trailer appearing last month.

10 episodes are to be released in a couple of months on Netflix, the story described as,

about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

Who knows if we’ll get more specific details before its launch, as both that, and the trailer, have little to give away.