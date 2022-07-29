Watch Grass Grow Next Week For Lawn Mowing Simulator

Have you ever just wanted to go back to simpler times? Watching paint dry or grass grow? You’re in luck next week.

Certified dad-core game Lawn Mowing Simulator has had its Landmark Edition release physically today in Australia for PlayStation consoles. Staying true to the Simulator series experience, Lawn Mowing Simulator is a true-to-form mowing-the-lawn game.

With the Landmark Edition, players receive 2 DLCs, Ancient Britain and Dino Safari, revealing four new lawns to mow and dinosaurs to avoid. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Five Star Games will run a week-long live stream next week where you can watch grass grow.

Brilliant. Incredible. Amazing. Showstopping. Spectacular. Never the same. Totally unique. Completely not ever been done before.

Kicking off at 9:00 a.m. AEST on Monday, August 1st and running through to Friday, August 5th, Five Star Games’ Twitch will broadcast the enthralling live experience of grass growing. How much will it grow? How green will it be? Is the grass greener on the OTHER Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition grass-growing Twitch stream hosted by Five Star Games?

I’m just kidding. There is no OTHER Five Star Games’ Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition grass-growing Twitch stream. There is only one Five Star Games’ Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition grass-growing Twitch stream.

In addition to watching grass grow, viewers tuning into the stream can win all sorts of prizes, including a copy of the game. The stream will, of course, consist of grass growing out of a pot, but will also include the grass in question being watered and cared for. How else will it grow big, strong, and also healthy?

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a truly unique experience when it comes to Five Star Games’ Simulator coverage, with the content creator and all-around wildcard Rudeism also turning an actual tractor into a controller for Farming Simulator 22.

If you’d like to tune in, you can head over to Five Star Games’ Twitch channel on Monday, August 1st at 9:00 a.m. AEST. If you’d like to mow some lawns for yourself, Lawn Mowing Simulator is available on PlayStation 4 and 5 today.