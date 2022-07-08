What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Oh gosh, hi guys!

Okay, so this is kind of a funny story. As you know, for the first half of this week I was very fucking sick. Gross, spewy, pressure-headache sick. Now I’m feeling a bit better, but my poor editor David has now found himself sick.

I know what you’re thinking. ‘Ruby, how did you get David sick when you live in Sydney and David lives in Melbourne?’. Great question! The answer is that I did a big fat sneeze into an envelope, sealed it with a sticker, and wrote David’s address on it in spit.

Just joking! This is just a very strange coincidence. This week has been a week of illness for the poor wretched Kotaku Australia crew.

The thing is, with David resting up, now I am the captain of this ship which means I am coming to you with the classic What Are You Playing This Weekend? post.

I have to admit that I’ve gotten into Genshin Impact on the PlayStation 5. I know it’s a microtransaction nightmare and people have their problems with it, but man. The PlayStation 5 version of this game is an absolute beauty.

I have yet to spend any money on it, and I do not plan to spend any money on it. Once I get to a point where I can’t progress unless I fork out, I will simply stop playing. But for the time being, it really is a fantastic game and I’m having a lot of fun with it!

I also plan to pick up APICO on the Nintendo Switch, as I really enjoyed what I play of it on the PC and am buzzing with excitement for the chance to be a beekeeper on the go. It’s a sweet little game!

If I have any time outside of those two bad boys, I want to keep on with Corpse Factory. It’s been a little slow to start but I’m generally a fan of horror-themed visual novels so I want to keep trucking along and get to the juicy parts.

David told me that he’s going to replay Yakuza O, which just went up on Xbox Game Pass, for the fifth time because, in his words, “I’m sick and I deserve it.” That’s right!

So what about you, then? What are you playing this weekend? Did you get a new game? Are you going back to an old game? Are you playing the only game that you ever play again? Or are you stuck in a dungeon, forced to play Tic-Tac-Toe with a rat using the single crayon the horrid orcs gave you when you got captured?

And that’s us done for the week! Thanks a million for hanging with us, we love having you around. No matter what you get up to this weekend, have fun, stay safe, be well (unlike us), and we’ll see you back here on Monday. Peace and love!