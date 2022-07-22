What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Happy Friday, legends.

Another week down and, as we do every Friday, we turn our attention to the weekend ahead. So: what are you playing this weekend?

God help me, I think I like MultiVersus. My current plan is to put a little more time into that over the weekend. The open beta’s currently running, so if you plan to check it out, I’ll see you on there. I was sent a code for Soda Story: Brewing Tycoon by Aussie dev Upper Class Walrus this week, so I’m keen to take that for a spin as well. I do like a chill management sim, this could be a good time. I’m also hoping to carve our a little time for Dinkum as well, the game I’ve been waiting all week to crack the seal on.

Ruby tells me she’s also cracking into MultiVersus and Dinkum this weekend. She also plans to continue her Genshin Impact playthrough. We’re going to try to link her up with friend of the site and Genshin guru Samantha Low. Look forward to hearing more about Ruby’s Genshin adventures next week.

And with that, over to you: what are you playing this weekend? Digging into Stray? Maybe a little Live A Live, for the JRPG sickos? Final Fantasy XIV squad, what’s your plan for the weekend?

Thanks as always for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday. Cheers.