What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Happy Friday folks. Let’s close out the week strong.

It’s a big day for game releases, and there were even a few that waited until later in the week to announce they were dropping today (looking at you, Bear and Breakfast). So there’s every chance we’ve got a lot to get through this weekend.

Nintendo’s dropping Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Digimon Survive is finally out (though, suspiciously, it arrives without early review access for media, usually the sign of a stinker in waiting). The Sims 4 has another new expac out. There’s a ton of great indies out today as well. Hitman 3‘s got that new level out, which might as well be a whole game on its own. There’s just a lot to be going on with this week.

For me, I’m digging into Endling: Extinction is Forever, a game about a fox family trying to survive in a world ravaged by humans. I also have a couple of review games to sink a little time into. I can’t actually say what they are because I’m under embargo, but you’ll hear about those soon enough. Finally, it’s a Gold And Glory Weekend in Sea of Thieves so I definitely want to get some Athena’s Fortune grinding done while the 2x multiplier lasts.

What’s Ruby playing? Bear and Breakfast. Do you even need to ask? When I logged on for our morning editorial meeting, she was already playing it. You’ll be hearing about her adventures in the game next week, I’m sure.

And with that, over to you, mates. What’s on this weekend? Are you picking up one of the many new releases? Do you have anything you’re planning to catch up on? Have you got anything on IRL that’s particularly exciting? Let us know in the comments below. We love hearing what you’re up to.

As always, thanks for hanging out with us this week, we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.