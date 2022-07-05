See Games Differently

Where To See The Skull And Bones Ubisoft Forward Broadcast In Australian Times

Published 31 mins ago: July 6, 2022 at 9:11 am -
Filed to:live service games
multiplayer gamespirate gamessea of theivesskull and bonesubisoftubisoft forward
Image: Ubisoft

If you, like me, have held a morbid curiosity about the extended, deeply troubled development of Ubisoft’s pirate game Skull And Bones, Friday promises to be a very interesting day.

Skull And Bones has been in development at Ubisoft Singapore for around a decade at this point. It began life as a multiplayer spin-off of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag‘s then-popular naval combat.

Yes, that’s how long this thing has been in the oven.

The last time I saw this game in the flesh was at E3 in 2017. We played it with the then-co-director, Antoine Henry, who departed the company earlier this year. It’s been out of the public eye since. Beyond the handful of insiders who’ve been allowed to play a recent build, next week will be the first time the game has seen the light of day in five years.

What we know about the game, from the scant details that have emerged, is that it has been significantly retooled. Though it seems like it’s still a multiplayer game, it seems like Ubisoft is going for more of a Fortnite-esque live service model with regular updates and changes to the world. After being delayed to late 2022 last year, we saw the Australian Classification board hand down a rating in April, suggesting a release date was imminent. As of Friday’s Ubisoft Forward, we’ll know exactly what Skull And Bones has become. Can it compete with Sea of Thieves? Time’s gonna tell on that one.

 

When is the Ubisoft Forward on Skull And Bones?

You can catch the Skull And Bones edition of Ubisoft Forward in Australia and New Zealand on Friday, July 8, 2022.

 

Nice, what time is it on?

See below for Skull And Bones Ubisoft Forward times in your neck of the woods!

 

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

Friday, July 8, 2022

4:00 AM AEST

 

SA, NT

Friday, July 8, 2022

3:30 AM ACST

 

WA

Friday, July 8, 2022

2:00 AM AWST

 

NZ

Friday, July 8, 2022

6:00 AM NZST

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

