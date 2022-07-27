Wizards Of The Coast Creates New Studio, Former Dragon Age Producer To Lead

Wizards of the Coast has unveiled another new video game studio. Skeleton Key will be based in Austin, Texas, and will be headed up by former Dragon Age producer Christian Dailey.

Skeleton Key is already at work on a AAA project, though it is not yet clear what that project is. Dailey announced his departure from Bioware back in February.

“I am excited to be starting this new adventure with the company that has created so many of my favorite toys and games growing up,” said Dailey in a statement. “Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast have been a huge influence on me. Their brands have inspired my pursuit of a lifelong career in video games. We are looking forward to growing our studio team with more talented creators who share our passion.”

Skeleton Key becomes the latest in a string of video game studios opened by WotC, as it seeks to capitalise on the popularity of its Dungeons & Dragons and Magic the Gathering brands. Other studios under its umbrella include Archetype Entertainment, Atomic Arcade, and Tuque Games among others. Just last year WotC was hunting for devs to join a studio in Raleigh, North Carolina making a GI Joe game. This is the other side of working for a WotC studio: parent company Hasbro wants to get its other brands involved from time to time.

Its first effort, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, failed to impress fans or critics. TheGamer said at the time “There’s a tendency to recommend bad games to the most devoted fans, but I think fans of Drizzt and Co. will hate this game even more than the uninitiated,” and that feels about right. Most felt it had what it needed to be a great game, but that it had buried these aspects of itself under mountains of extraneous chuffa and repetitive combat. The overriding impression at launch was that the great game hidden within would likely never be unearthed.

Hopefully Skeleton Key is able to produce something a little better.