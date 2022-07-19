If You Have A Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition Preorder, It Will Now Arrive In Two Shipments

As a PSA for any Aussies with a preorder for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition from the Nintendo Australia store: your order will be sent as a split shipment.

The first package, containing the game itself, should still arrive on the game’s release date on July 29, so no problems there. The second package, containing all the Collector’s Edition items, will arrive in Australian hands sometime in Spring. The reason for the delay, according to an email sent to customers by Nintendo of America, is “unforeseen logistical challenges.”

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition is a My Nintendo Store exclusive. If you head to the game’s Australian My Nintendo Store page, you’ll see an update in the fine print explaining how deliveries will work for Aussies. It’s worth noting that you also can’t preorder the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition any longer as Nintendo’s local stock allocation has sold out. Here’s the revised fine print:

Nintendo has been upfront about the delay, emailing preorder customers in various territories to advise of the situation. You can see a copy of that email below:

We’ve reached out to Nintendo Australia for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 standard and expansion pass preorders are still live, and you can find all the cheapest copies in our buyer’s guide right over here.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives July 29, 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The game recently screened its own Nintendo Direct broadcast full of new details and trailers.