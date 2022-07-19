See Games Differently

If You Have A Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition Preorder, It Will Now Arrive In Two Shipments

David Smith

David Smith

Published 4 hours ago: July 20, 2022 at 9:07 am -
Filed to:jrpg
jrpgsNintendoswitchxenoblade chroniclesxenoblade chronicles 3
If You Have A Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition Preorder, It Will Now Arrive In Two Shipments
Image: Nintendo

As a PSA for any Aussies with a preorder for the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition from the Nintendo Australia store: your order will be sent as a split shipment.

The first package, containing the game itself, should still arrive on the game’s release date on July 29, so no problems there. The second package, containing all the Collector’s Edition items, will arrive in Australian hands sometime in Spring. The reason for the delay, according to an email sent to customers by Nintendo of America, is “unforeseen logistical challenges.”

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition is a My Nintendo Store exclusive. If you head to the game’s Australian My Nintendo Store page, you’ll see an update in the fine print explaining how deliveries will work for Aussies. It’s worth noting that you also can’t preorder the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition any longer as Nintendo’s local stock allocation has sold out. Here’s the revised fine print:

If You Have A Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition Preorder, It Will Now Arrive In Two Shipments
Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Nintendo has been upfront about the delay, emailing preorder customers in various territories to advise of the situation. You can see a copy of that email below:

If You Have A Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collector’s Edition Preorder, It Will Now Arrive In Two Shipments
Screenshot: LeOtaku91 on Reddit

We’ve reached out to Nintendo Australia for comment and will update this piece when we hear back.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 standard and expansion pass preorders are still live, and you can find all the cheapest copies in our buyer’s guide right over here.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives July 29, 2022, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The game recently screened its own Nintendo Direct broadcast full of new details and trailers.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.