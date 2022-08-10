10 Things Every GTA Online Player Trying The Giant New Update Should Do

With the new Grand Theft Auto Online update released last week, the game has become easier after Rockstar added more ways to make money that don’t involve ripping your hair out and putting up with annoying trolls. But a big update like this for an already massive game can be very overwhelming.

Don’t worry, though, we have some tips that should be useful for both returning players and even longtime GTA Online vets who want a quick refresher on what’s new and how the Criminal Enterprises update works.

Returning Players, Figure Out What You Have

If you haven’t played GTA Online in a few months (or years), you likely are returning to a world filled with stuff you may or not own. And you might not remember everything you have, so take a moment to figure that out. Become a CEO and/or a biker club leader and then check the map to see what icons appear in your colour. This will help you get a quick grasp on your empire.

When Visiting Your Nightclub, Run

If you own a nightclub (or a casino penthouse) here’s some good news: You can now run in these places. This is especially useful for folks who want to head upstairs to the office to manage the stock and supplies of the business. No more slowly walking through the dance floor to get to work. You can run in the casino, too! Now you can spin the wheel even faster.

Watch For New And Easy Opportunities To Make Money

With this new update, you may notice fresh ways to make money or increase your passive daily income. For example, if you own a bunker and are manufacturing stock to sell, you will occasionally get notified of excess weapons that can be sold to a local Ammunition for some extra cash.

Another example is at the nightclub, where rowdy patrons can be tossed. It’s not only fun but also increases your club’s reputation, which increases its daily profits. As usual, these opportunities will come via your phone.

Image: Rockstar Games

Take Advantage Of Invite Only Sessions

Probably the biggest and best change in this update is the new ability for players to complete basically every type of business-related activity in a private, invite-only session. No longer do you have to worry about random arseholes blowing up your hard-earned drugs right before you can sell it all for a ton of money. Instead, hop into a new invite-only session and peacefully deliver all the drugs, guns, and more you want, free from jetbike griefers or trolls.

Solo Players Still Need To Be Careful When Selling

While being able to complete sell missions and other business-related tasks in solo sessions is great, Rockstar hasn’t changed the actual missions or how they work. So, be careful how big your sales get, as too many crates or guns can create large, multi-vehicle deliveries that aren’t doable as a solo player in the limited amount of time you get. If you really want to sell a large number of illicit goods make sure to call a friend or two to help you complete your transaction.

Oh and remember, a solo session is devoid of players, but NPCs will still spawn and attack you during most missions and deliveries.

Yes, The Master Control Terminal Works In Solo Sessions, Too

The Master Control Terminal or MCT, is a $US1.7 ($2) million dollar supercomputer added in the Diamond Casino Heist Update. It’s an upgrade you can buy for your arcade, which is used as a front for heist planning.

With the MCT, a player can buy supplies, start business activities, buy upgrades for locations, and begin sell missions all from one convenient (and expensive…) place. And luckily, this works in solo sessions after this update. Just a heads up: The Terrorbyte, which has some of the same functions as the MCT, doesn’t work in single-player sessions.

Play The New ULP Paper Trail Missions

While the payout on these six missions is nowhere near as high as it should be — considering all the work you end up doing for the US government — it’s still a great break from the grind of GTA Online. The missions have a fun mix of classic GTA Online combat and some interesting super spy moments. Think GTA Online meets Mission Impossible. Oh and don’t read too much about the last mission until after you played it. Trust me…

Image: Rockstar Games / Kotaku

Don’t Buy The New Precision Rifle

Regardless of whether or not you jump online to do some new missions or to make money grinding out drug sales or whatever, don’t buy the new precision rifle added in this update. It sounds cool and seems like it could be useful, being a semi-auto DMR-like medium-range sniper. However, its accuracy isn’t impressive, its damage output is horrible, it has no upgrades to speak of and it costs $US450k.

And if you are looking for the teased M16-like service rifle, sadly it’s not out yet. Though dataminers have already discovered the scavenger hunt you’ll need to unlock it, so expect Rockstar to add it in the near future.

When In Combat, Quickly Eat Some Snacks

If you start getting shot at during a firefight and take some damage, don’t take cover and fumble around with the interaction menu to eat some candy. Instead, use the new hotkey that appears when you open the weapon wheel. You’ll also find a hotkey for replacing your armour vest when you open the weapon wheel, too. Now, just remember you still need to replace your snacks and armour once you’ve used them.

You Can Now Turn Off Chat On PC

Ahhhh…You’re finally free from that terrible place.