5 Totally Real Games I’d Like To See In The PlayStation Plus Games Catalogue

There are many games in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe catalogue.

So many games, in fact, it’s hard to know where to start. But what if it’s not enough? What if there were several notable snubs that would sadden and disgust me were they not added to the catalogue? Huh? What about that?

With how these game services work, we’ll continue to see more titles added to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue. Perhaps we will one day see a time where every single game ever made is available to play on the LeapFrog LeapPad Ultimate Bundle Kids Safe Learning Tablet.

However, there are a few games that are definitely real (because I’ve played every one of them from start to finish, for sure) that I would like to see make their way to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue. Please take a look.

The Last Minion

This is easily one of the best psychological horror games ever made.

The Last Minion is an indie game developed by Gru himself in his self-made engine GRUnity, and he said that it came to him in a dream where the Minions turned against him and tried to eat him alive. Of course, Gru still loves his Minions, but this game was a passion project he had to make.

Set in the aftermath of the Great Minion Massacre, you play as Gru hunting down the final Minion, a troublesome beastie called Grenjamin that refuses to die and loves eating Gru-based individuals.

The graphics are insane. I really felt like I was Gru, and I honestly had fear in my heart for this horrible creature. This needs to be in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue.

Bunty Goes To Gynecology School

This is hands down the best Bunty game in the Bunty series.

Bunty Goes To Gynecology School is a comedic action-adventure, puzzle platformer, and educational simulator game developed by iconic studio The BedWetters. It is the 14th game in the Bunty series and a sequel to the cult-classic Bunty Makes A Genuine Italian Lasagne. The most recent game in the series was 2021’s Bunty Is In The Army Now And He’s Bloodthirsty.

The game revolves around the big man himself, Bunty, as he learns all about what it takes to be a gynecologist. The greatest part of this game is not only its sense of humour but also the fact that you have all the knowledge and qualifications required to become a professional gynecologist upon completion.

This needs to be in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue as it’s the best one. Easily.

Oochie Ouchie Footsie Ouch 2: Foot Hurty Owie Ow

Oochie Ouchie Footsie Ouch 2: Foot Hurty Owie Ow is the superior sequel to the admittedly rough Oochie Ouchie Footsie Ouch.

Oochie Ouchie Footsie Ouch 2: Foot Hurty Owie Ow was made by indie studio Damn, That’s Gotta Hurt Interactive. You play as a foot as you go through many levels that require you to hop on horrifically painful things like Legos and thumbtacks. The first game felt like a demo, but this one feels real.

What sets this game apart is the heartfelt story of the foot. We learn that one day, the foot accidentally fell off the elusive ‘Some Guy’ when he fell asleep waiting for a Diet Coke and Hot Fudge Sundae at the Ouchland McDonalds at 2:00 a.m. after a night getting gunked up at the Yeowch Hotel. The journey the foot has to go through, which involves stepping on many painful things, echoes our everyday struggles and pains as a society.

If this doesn’t hit the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue soon, I don’t know what I’ll do with myself or even my own foot.

Constipation: The Beginning

Constipation: The Beginning is one of my favourite games of all time.

Constipation: The Beginning is the prequel title of the Constipation series, which has seen critical acclaim from the video games industry and the medical industry alike. It was developed by sole developer Dr Greeble Gunts, a proctologist that started making the Constipation games to educate the masses about the dangers of constipation.

What I love most about this game is that the character customisation is easily one of the most advanced I’ve seen in a video game. You can make the playable character look exactly like you, and Dr Gunts did this so players would feel truly immersed in the painful experience of Constipation.

I hope the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue includes this game soon, so more people can learn what to do when you are constipated.

PlayStation Worm (Remaster)

I can’t understand why PlayStation Worm never got any sequels or remasters.

PlayStation Worm was PlayStation’s answer to Nintendogs, and was a PlayStation exclusive. Similarly to Nintendogs, you have a special friend that you must raise, walk, feed, and train for competitions. However, the big difference is that your special friend is a giant 12-metre-long worm that speaks to you and asks you to do things.

The worm has a man’s face and is very kind to you if you treat it right. However, it will ask you to do unspeakable things — horrible, terrible acts of evil. At first, you’re disgusted at the thought, but then you sit back and think about whether you would do these things for your family dog, who you deeply care for. It changes things a lot.

Not only do I need to see this game on the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue, but it needs to be remastered.

How about you, then? What game do you want to see in the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe games catalogue? Let us know!