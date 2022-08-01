The Best Gaming Deals In Australia Today

Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Metroid Dread for $49, the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $69 and the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for $295.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch game deals
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $26 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening– now $63 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword– now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $49 (down from $69.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $96.95 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Racer And Commando Combo – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $44 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller – now $69 (down from $89.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Neon Purple/Orange) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4 game deals
- Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition) – now $49 (down from $149.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry – now $59 (down from $99.95)
PS5 game deals
- Battlfield 2042 – now $9 (down from $69)
- Chivalry II – now $39 (down from $59.95)
- Deathloop – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $89 (down from $124.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $52 (down from $79)
- The Nioh Collection – now $63.99 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $48 (down from $94.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel (with Shifter) – now $502.95 (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Wheel – now $420.95 (down from $499.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $69 (down from $99.95)
- Elden Ring – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- FIFA 22 – now $25.90 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostrunner – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $59.95 (down from $99.95)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $22 (down from $39.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $45.90 (down from $99.95)
- The Quarry – now $69 (down from $109.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $56.95 (down from $109.95)
- Rider’s Republic – now $29 (down from $99.95)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – now $23.99 (down from $69.99)
- WWE 2K22 – now $49.55 (down from $109.95)
Xbox accessory deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Wheel (With Shifter) – now $502.95 (down from $549.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $295 (down from $449)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X – now $789 (down from $1,199)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB) – now $389 (down from $585)
- WD_Black SN850 NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD (2TB with heatsink) – now $436.77 (down from $628)
Gaming headset deals
- Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard – now $279.20 with the promo code DE20LL (down from $390)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 602 Headset – now $99 (down from $319)
- EPOS Sennheiser GSP 670 Headset – now $198 (down from $469)
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $167.82 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Opus X Headset – now $89 (down from $149)
- Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $259.95)
- Razer Kraken X Multi-Platform Wired Gaming Headset – now $58.89 (down from $89)
- Razer Kraken V3 X Gaming Headset – now $95 (down from $159)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $99 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wired Headset – now $219 (down from $359)
Keyboard deals
- Dell Alienware AW510K RGB Gaming Keyboard – now $183.20 with the promo code DE20LL (down from $403)
- HyperX Alloy Elite 2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $195 (down from $229)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $275 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $99 (down from $179.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (Green Switch) – now $99 (down from $239)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless Keyboard – now $129 (down from $329)
- Razer Huntsman Mini Optical Gaming Keyboard (Red Switch) – now $159 (down from $239.95)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Keyboard – now $182.52 (down from $239)
Mice deals
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste Wireless Mouse – now $109 (down from $139)
- Logitech G Pro Mouse – now $146.77 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $47.67 (down from $109.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse – now $127 (down from $188)
Monitor deals
- Acer Nitro XZ70U P 27″ VA Curved Gaming Monitor – now $349 (down from $499)
- AOC 27 Gaming Monitor – now $293.90 (down from $390)
- BenQ 28 4K Gaming Monitor – now $345 (down from $449)
- Dell 24 Gaming Monitor – now $295.20 (down from $369)
- Dell 27 Gaming Monitor – now $324.36 (down from $499)
- Dell 24 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $319.20 (down from $399)
- Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – now $594.14 (down from $698.99)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AX55 AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $169 (down from $229)
- ASUS TUF-AX3000 Dual Band WiFi 6 Router – now $229 (down from $349)
- Google Nest WiFi Home Mesh Router (2-Pack) – now $289.99 (down from $399.99)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
- ONIKUMA G6 RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse Pad – now $39 (down from $99)
- TP-Link AX1800 4G+ WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh Router – now $259.95 (down from $315)
Other accessory deals
- Elgato Facecam – now $239 (down from $299)
- Elgato WaveXLR Audio Mixer – now $199 (down from $239)
- Elgato Cam Link 4K Capture Card – now $159 (down from $199)
- Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls (Yoke, Switch Panel, Bravo Throttle Quadrant) – now $759.95 (down from $999.95)
- HyperX Fury Mouse Pad (XL) – now $34 (down from $48)
- HyperX SoloCast Gaming Microphone – now $89 (down from $109)
- Razer Kiyo X Webcam – now $59 (down from $139)