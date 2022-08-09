Buy A Cup Of Two Point Campus Coffee At JMC This Week To Support Indigitek

Finally, coffee that’s good for something other than making my entire body vibrate like a chihuahua.

If you like a good cuppa as well as supporting a good cause, and you happen to live in Sydney, have we got the event for you.

On August 11th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. AEST, JMC Academy, an Ultimo-based education institute known for its animation and game development courses, will have its cafeteria taken over by Two Point Campus (which is out today!) for a coffee-based celebration.

The coffee in question is a Two Point Campus-inspired blend called Varsity Roast. It comprises roast Arabica and Robusta beans sourced from Yemen, Rwanda, Panama, Nicaragua, and Kenya Lena. The blend was created by Kiwi-Australian coffee brand Morena Kawhe Coffee Co.

The good cause in question is that all proceeds from the Two Point Campus coffee sold will go towards Indigitek. Indigitek is a First Nations-focused charity organisation with a mission to improve Indigenous youth education and career opportunities within Australia. It aims to place 300 Indigenous Australians in tech jobs by 2025.

If you head down to JMC Academy on Thursday, you can grab one of these coffees for a minimum of $2, although extra donations are encouraged to support Indigitek’s mission. The sweeties over at Five Star Games will also be matching every donation, which we love them for.

Those who get themselves a coffee can also go into the running to win copies of Two Point Campus, a very, very fun game that has already taken up a good amount of my time and David’s too. You could also win a bag of Varsity Roast to take home for your personal brew.

Any opportunity to support our First Nations communities is an excellent one, not to mention the bonus of a genuinely delicious-sounding coffee blend.

Two Point Campus is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.