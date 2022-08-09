See Games Differently

Buy A Cup Of Two Point Campus Coffee At JMC This Week To Support Indigitek

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: August 9, 2022 at 11:29 am -
Filed to:coffee
eventsindigitekjmc academymorena kawhereal lifesydneytwo point campus
Buy A Cup Of Two Point Campus Coffee At JMC This Week To Support Indigitek
Image: Five Star Games

Finally, coffee that’s good for something other than making my entire body vibrate like a chihuahua.

If you like a good cuppa as well as supporting a good cause, and you happen to live in Sydney, have we got the event for you.

On August 11th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. AEST, JMC Academy, an Ultimo-based education institute known for its animation and game development courses, will have its cafeteria taken over by Two Point Campus (which is out today!) for a coffee-based celebration.

The coffee in question is a Two Point Campus-inspired blend called Varsity Roast. It comprises roast Arabica and Robusta beans sourced from Yemen, Rwanda, Panama, Nicaragua, and Kenya Lena. The blend was created by Kiwi-Australian coffee brand Morena Kawhe Coffee Co.

The good cause in question is that all proceeds from the Two Point Campus coffee sold will go towards Indigitek. Indigitek is a First Nations-focused charity organisation with a mission to improve Indigenous youth education and career opportunities within Australia. It aims to place 300 Indigenous Australians in tech jobs by 2025.

If you head down to JMC Academy on Thursday, you can grab one of these coffees for a minimum of $2, although extra donations are encouraged to support Indigitek’s mission. The sweeties over at Five Star Games will also be matching every donation, which we love them for.

Those who get themselves a coffee can also go into the running to win copies of Two Point Campus, a very, very fun game that has already taken up a good amount of my time and David’s too. You could also win a bag of Varsity Roast to take home for your personal brew.

Any opportunity to support our First Nations communities is an excellent one, not to mention the bonus of a genuinely delicious-sounding coffee blend.

Two Point Campus is out now for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.