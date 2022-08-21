See Games Differently

Cult Of The Lamb Sells 1 Million Units, Thy Wool Be Praised

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: August 21, 2022 at 10:00 am -
Image: Massive Monster, Cult of the Lamb

Melbourne-made breakout hit Cult of the Lamb has sold 1 million units in its first week on sale. Publisher Devolver Digital announced the news via its Twitch on Friday morning.

This is a huge result for a small game by a small team, made with funding from VicScreen. We simply love to see Aussie devs winning.

The news seemed to take the team by surprise as well. Creative director Julian Wilton appeared utterly bemused on Twitter.

The news of Cult of the Lamb and its 1 million units sold won’t come as a surprise to anyone that’s been on social media this week. There has been an outpouring love for the game on social media, with people singing its praises (Ruby included), people drawing fan art, compiling lists of Cult names, and offering tips and tricks. A sure sign of a big hit, even mainstream Australian media took notice of Cult of the Lamb, with Winton appearing on Ten’s The Project to talk about its success.

Though there have been grumbles in some quarters about various bugs affecting different versions of the game. There are also ongoing concerns about its performance on Switch. Massive Monster says patches and fixes are on the way to address it all.

Cult of the Lamb is out now on PlayStation and Xbox platforms, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

  • I guess you could say it’s a… cult hit?

    Haven’t picked it up yet since I’ve still got a decent-sized backlog, but definitely on my radar.

