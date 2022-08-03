See Games Differently

Show Off Your Saiyan Pride With CASETiFY’s Dragon Ball Z Collab

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 12 mins ago: August 3, 2022 at 3:15 pm
Image: CASETiFY
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After launching a Sailor Moon collab last month, CASETiFY is covering all of its bases when it comes to iconic anime you’d watch before school with a new collection of Dragon Ball Z-inspired phone cases.

This Dragon Ball Z collab is a limited-edition run, and most of the line features character art for Goku, Frieza and Piccolo (the lack of Vegeta seems disrespectful to the Prince of Saiyans).

According to CASETiFY, its Ultra Impact cases offer protection against drops of up 9.8 feet, which is good news if you’re someone who is constantly dropping their phone up off kitchen bench-high surfaces.

dragon ball casetify
Image: CASETiFY

 

The available cases are limited to certain smartphones. In terms of Apple phones, the basic CASETiFY Impact cases are available for the iPhone SE (2022), iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max, along with the complete ranges for the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

For Samsung handsets, you Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22 ranges, while Google users can get cases for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

There’s also a lenticular cover that features Goku firing off a Kamehameha, which is available for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, along with the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges (except for the Mini versions of each handset).

dragon ball casetify
Image: CASETiFY

If none of those cases fit your current handset, CASETiFY’s Dragon Ball Z line also includes Apple Watch bands, water bottles and MagSafe wallets, along with cases for MacBook Air 13″, AirPods Pro and Nintendo Switch.

For the most part, the various cases for phones, laptops and other electronics look pretty good, but we reckon the collab’s best pieces are either the AirPods Pro case that looks like the Dragon Radar or the basketball that looks like the four-star Dragon Ball. Now you too can start shooting hoops while screaming “kaio-ken times three”.

You can check out CASETiFY’s Dragon Ball Z collection here.

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

