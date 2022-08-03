Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in August is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 3/8/2022: Updated with the first of August’s arrivals and departures.

Xbox Game Pass in August

Coming

August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands

August 4

Turbo Golf Racing (Series X|S only)

August 9

Two Point Campus

August 11

Cooking Simulator

Expeditions: Rome

Offworld Trading Company

Going

Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PC Game Pass in August

Coming

August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands

August 4

Shenzhen I/O

Turbo Golf Racing

August 9

Two Point Campus

August 11

Cooking Simulator

Going

Boyfriend Dungeon

Curse of the Dead Gods

Library of Ruina

Starmancer (Game Preview)

Train Sim World 2

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in August

Coming

August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands

August 4

Turbo Golf Racing

August 9

Two Point Campus

August 11

Cooking Simulator

Going

Boyfriend Dungeon

Curse of the Dead Gods

Library of Ruina

Train Sim World 2

Xbox Games With Gold for August

Your free titles for July are:

Calico: Available August 1 to 31

ScourgeBringer: Available August 16 to September 15

Saint’s Row 2: Available August 1 to 15

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine: Available August 16 to 31

