Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in August is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 3/8/2022: Updated with the first of August’s arrivals and departures.
Xbox Game Pass in August
Coming
August 3
Ghost Recon Wildlands
August 4
Turbo Golf Racing (Series X|S only)
August 9
Two Point Campus
August 11
Cooking Simulator
Expeditions: Rome
Offworld Trading Company
Going
Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
PC Game Pass in August
Coming
August 3
Ghost Recon Wildlands
August 4
Shenzhen I/O
Turbo Golf Racing
August 9
Two Point Campus
August 11
Cooking Simulator
Going
Boyfriend Dungeon
Curse of the Dead Gods
Library of Ruina
Starmancer (Game Preview)
Train Sim World 2
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in August
Coming
August 3
Ghost Recon Wildlands
August 4
Turbo Golf Racing
August 9
Two Point Campus
August 11
Cooking Simulator
Going
Boyfriend Dungeon
Curse of the Dead Gods
Library of Ruina
Train Sim World 2
Xbox Games With Gold for August
Your free titles for July are:
Calico: Available August 1 to 31
ScourgeBringer: Available August 16 to September 15
Saint’s Row 2: Available August 1 to 15
Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine: Available August 16 to 31
