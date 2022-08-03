See Games Differently

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In August

1
David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: August 3, 2022 at 10:45 am
Image: Xbox
The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in August is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in August, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 3/8/2022: Updated with the first of August’s arrivals and departures.

Xbox Game Pass in August

Coming

August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands

 

August 4

Turbo Golf Racing (Series X|S only)

 

August 9

Two Point Campus

 

August 11

Cooking Simulator

Expeditions: Rome

Offworld Trading Company

 

Going

Boyfriend Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Library of Ruina (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Train Sim World 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

 

 

 

PC Game Pass in August

Coming

August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands

 

August 4

Shenzhen I/O

Turbo Golf Racing

 

August 9

Two Point Campus

August 11

Cooking Simulator

 

Going

Boyfriend Dungeon

Curse of the Dead Gods

Library of Ruina

Starmancer (Game Preview)

Train Sim World 2

 

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in August

Coming

August 3

Ghost Recon Wildlands

 

August 4

Turbo Golf Racing

 

August 9

Two Point Campus

 

August 11

Cooking Simulator

Going

Boyfriend Dungeon

Curse of the Dead Gods

Library of Ruina

Train Sim World 2

 

Image: Xbox

Xbox Games With Gold for August

Your free titles for July are:

Calico: Available August 1 to 31

ScourgeBringer: Available August 16 to September 15

Saint’s Row 2: Available August 1 to 15

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine: Available August 16 to 31

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

