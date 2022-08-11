See Games Differently

Everything Coming To PS Plus In August

Published 14 mins ago: August 11, 2022 at 10:20 am
Filed to:little nightmares
Image: Yakuza Kiwami 2, SEGA

You may have seen Kotaku US’ story on the games coming to PS Plus in August go up earlier, but just in case you were after the list and nothing more: no stress, we got you. This month for Extra and Deluxe subscribers: Sony adds the rest of those Yakuza games we discussed late last month, drops Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Dead By Daylight fans get another platform to enjoy their favourite murder sim on. It’s also adding like three digital board games. A big month for fans of Monopoly or UNO, we suppose.

For those hoping to see more PS Classics on the list, we regret to report that you have once again been left wanting. No Classics this time around. Hopefully on the next one.

Again, the below titles are all coming to PS Plus for subscribers at the Extra and Deluxe tiers. If you’re on the Essential tier, you won’t be able to access these without upgrading your sub.

With that in mind, here’s what you’ll be playing for the rest of August on PS Plus:

Arriving on PS Plus This Week

Bugnsax (PS5)*

Dead By Daylight (PS4)*

Metro Exodus (PS4)*

Monopoly Madness (PS4)*

Monopoly Plus (PS4)*

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (PS4)*

Trials of Mana (PS4)*

UNO (PS4)*

Yakuza 0 (PS4)*

Yakuza Kiwami (PS4)*

Yazuka Kiwami 2 (PS4)*

Source: PlayStation Blog

*Available in the PS Plus Extra and Deluxe tiers only.

Last updated August 11/8/22

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

