Fire Breaks Out At Nintendo Headquarters

NHK is reporting that yesterday afternoon a small fire broke out at Nintendo’s corporate headquarters in Kyoto.

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the fire, but it’s believed that it was sparked by a faulty device that had been charging

The local fire department says the blaze — which broke out in a room on the third floor — was first called in around 1pm on August 15, and that eight trucks were sent to the scene.

They ultimately weren’t needed, though, because by the time they’d arrived some Nintendo employees had put the fire out themselves, with the only damage reported being a few burned tables and chairs.

Interestingly, it was only a few weeks ago at Nintendo’s annual meeting of shareholders that the company discussed some contingency plans for what would happen if Nintendo’s buildings and assets were ever threatened. Not that they ever were here, but still, it’s interesting reading given the context, or if you’ve ever wondered “how would Nintendo survive a massive disaster?”: