First Footage From The Last Of US TV Show Released

It’s been over two years since HBO first announced it was making a TV show based on Naughty Dogs’ The Last Of Us, and today we’ve finally got our first proper look at it.

HBO just released a trailer showing all the stuff coming to HBO Max in the coming year, and towards the end — I’ve set the video below to autoplay at the right time but if it doesn’t work it’s around 1:43 — there’s around 20 seconds showing off Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Nick Offerman’s Bill:

It’s not much! Twenty seconds isn’t much whether this was its own trailer or not, and we really don’t see much of anything aside from a few conversations and some guns. There’s a short shot of some infected spore growth on a wall, some tense music, Nick Offerman looks stressed then the video cuts back to Game of Thrones.

But still, it’s nice to se some actual footage of the series, almost a year after we got out first look at still images. Pascal looks and sounds as weary as you expect hope Joel to be.

The show — reported to have been the largest TV production to have ever been filmed in Canada — has been written and produced by Naughty Dog’s co-president Neil Druckmann, along with Craig Mazin, who was previously the writer and producer on HBO’s highly acclaimed Chernobyl.

Anyone hoping for a firmer release date for the first season — the show’s deal is for several — to accompany the footage will be disappointed; the reveal says only that The Last Of Us is “coming next year”.