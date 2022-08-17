Fortnite Players Say Dragon Ball Kamehameha Exotic Is Brutally OP, Loving It Anyway

The addition of Dragon Ball skins to Fortnite overnight has sent the game’s community into a froth, but it’s the new Kamehameha exotic that’s already dividing opinion.

A new exotic weapon added around the Dragon Ball event, the Kamehameha is main character Son-Goku’s signature move. It’s a giant beam of concentrated energy pulled into the hands and thrust into any opponent unlucky enough to get caught in its path. The same is true in Fortnite, and fans were excited to get their hands on such a powerful move in a BR setting.

Exotic items like this are often found in specific parts of the map, or must be wrested from stronger characters to be used. The Kamehameha can be found at the Kame House island in the map’s beachy south. There, you can talk to Bulma and buy it for gold. You can also get it from vending machines. Yes, if you get extremely lucky, the Kamehameha may just tumble out of a damn vending machine and right into your grubby little mitts.

If you’ve seen even a single episode of Dragon Ball, you should know that the Kamehameha is powerful, and should feel powerful when used in any game. The problem is that it may be too powerful, because it’s melting everything in sight from a distance.

BRUH THE KAMEHAMEHA MYTHIC IS BROKEN AF — SLO (@SLOplays) August 16, 2022

Here’s a video of the Kamehameha melting Darth Vader, a map boss designed to be tackled by a fully armed squad of four, in seconds.

Darth Vader is no match for Venom with the Kamehameha pic.twitter.com/bUDmrvFl35 — Shadow (@TheAgentShadow) August 16, 2022

He’s just done. Absolutely deleted.

As any BR player will tell you, of course, the trade-off here is that players attempting to get the Kamehameha off are rendered stationary and very noisy while they do. This will make them a prime target for anyone looking to pick up a cheap third-party kill, provided they don’t find themselves at beams-end in the attempt.

This has not stopped players, grappling with an update a bit over 12 hours old at the time of writing, from chasing Kamehameha airshots and trickshots. Observe:

DO IT GOKU SNIPE HIM NOWWWW pic.twitter.com/dstMuJUWD3 — Dimitri Monroe (Return of Joker Arc) (@DimitriMonroeZ) August 16, 2022

J’vais peter mon crâne goku il va lâcher des gros Kaméhaméha à John Cena et Naruto xptdrrrrr pic.twitter.com/STXbN77jkx — Akramito🐉 (@Akramitoz) August 16, 2022

I sniped someone with a Kamehameha midair as Vegeta in Fortnite. WHAT IS THIS GAME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/O7uLmrdRcn — Ashera🧊 (@IceAshera) August 16, 2022

The true bummer, though? You can’t fire a Kamehameha into an incoming beam to create a signature Dragon Ball Z power battle. A missed opportunity, I think we can agree. On the other hand, it is extremely cool to hear so many classic Dragon Ball sounds in the game. The sonic experience of any given episode of Dragon Ball is entirely unique, and it’s cool to hear so much of it find its way into Fortnite.

Anyway, chances are Epic will nerf the Kamehameha into the ground over the next few days. By all means, enjoy it while it lasts.