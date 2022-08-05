See Games Differently

Free On The Epic Games Store: Mowing For Fun And Profit

5
David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: August 5, 2022 at 10:40 am -
Filed to:epic games
epic games storePcpc gamingunrailedwindows pc
Free On The Epic Games Store: Mowing For Fun And Profit
Image: Unrailed!

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s game is Unrailed! It’ll be available free from today until August 12, 2022, at 1:00 am AEST.

This piece is updated weekly.

Unrailed!

Unrailed! is a co-op multiplayer game in the vein of Overcooked! where you have to work with friends to build a train track across endless proc-gen worlds. The idea is that you are laying the tracks before the train in an effort to get it from one side of a map to another. You’ll need to deal with mountains and rivers, forests and your own compatriots to get the job done. This one looks like a cute, if anarchich, little party game. One to throw at the natural organisers in your life.

Next Week

A little peek into the future: next week’s title is Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, a restaurant management game where you are also the head chef. We’ll talk more about that one next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Another “lets provide ‘free’ content for time waster, money farming apps that don’t share across thier platforms (PC, Apple, Android, Console)”, Idle Champions and next weeks Shop Titans go by this same practice. A good example on just how corrupted online access to ‘games’ are.

    Reply

    • But this week’s one is one of the best retro games of all time, lovingly recreated from the ground up by people who genuinely loved the original. Gifted horses, mouths and all that.

      Reply

  • How about the power to kill a yak from 200 yards away…with mind bullets!

    That’s telekinesis, Kyle.

    Reply

  • I’ve been wanting to play the Dragons Trap remaster for ages, I adored that game on he Master System.

    Reply

    • It was my favourite game of all time for a very long time. I kept meaning to buy it on PS4. Getting it for free on PC made my week.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.