Free On The Epic Games Store: Mowing For Fun And Profit

Who doesn’t love a freebie? As most PC players are well aware, the Epic Games Store gives out free games each and every week. Once claimed, they’re bound to your Epic account and are yours to keep for good. Titles change each and every week, and you never know what Epic will pull out of its bag of tricks next.

This week’s game is Unrailed! It’ll be available free from today until August 12, 2022, at 1:00 am AEST.

This piece is updated weekly.

Unrailed!

Unrailed! is a co-op multiplayer game in the vein of Overcooked! where you have to work with friends to build a train track across endless proc-gen worlds. The idea is that you are laying the tracks before the train in an effort to get it from one side of a map to another. You’ll need to deal with mountains and rivers, forests and your own compatriots to get the job done. This one looks like a cute, if anarchich, little party game. One to throw at the natural organisers in your life.

Next Week

A little peek into the future: next week’s title is Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, a restaurant management game where you are also the head chef. We’ll talk more about that one next week.

And that’s all for this week! You can grab this week’s titles at the Epic Games Store right over here. Will you be grabbing this week’s titles? Have you played them before? Give us your thoughts in the comments down below.