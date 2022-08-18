See Games Differently

George R.R. Martin Is Sick Of Telling You When He Might Finish His Books

James Whitbrook

Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images

We spent pretty much the entire arc of Game of Thrones’ TV existence, and then some, wondering about one of the biggest questions in Westeros: just when the hell was The Winds of Winter going to come out? Well, we kind of have an answer now; you’ll know when George R.R. Martin is damn well sure of it.

Recently speaking to Vanity Fair about his writing process during the pandemic — and his own recent diagnosis with covid-19 after attending San Diego Comic-Con — Martin, who has spent years telling fans when he thinks he’ll be done with the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire saga only for those rough estimates to just fly on by with not a preview page in the world, finally said the obvious thing: he’s done doing that, because he’s tired of people yelling at him. “I’m making progress, but I’ve given up on any hope of predicting the end. Every time I do, I don’t make it and everybody gets mad at me, and there’s no sense. It’ll be done when it’s done.”

To be fair to Mr. Martin, he did it a lot, to the point that it became less of a genuine frustration and more of just a running joke. But it’s also understandable, in that the author expressed frustration that in part some of the speculation of A Song of Ice and Fire’s future conclusion, especially recently, has also come alongside morbid speculation about his health. “Hopefully, covid won’t kill me, so we won’t have that issue. I do find it a little grisly, people speculating online about what’s going to happen to the rest of the books when I die,” Martin added. “I don’t like to speculate about that. I don’t feel close to dying.”

Which is a good thing, because it would be really nice for Martin to just finish his books in peace at this point. If this is the last we get to hear about The Winds of Winter before it is actually a thing we might have in our hands one day, “it’ll be done when it’s done” is a fitting way for Martin’s updates to end.

Comments

  • Considering he’s a famous writer, and he’s famous for a particular unfinished series with the last book having been released more than a decade ago, I would say it’s an entirely reasonable question when he will release the next book.

    Reply

  • This is just going in circles now.
    Guess we’ll have to try reverse psychology or get really extreme?
    Maybe hook him up to a timed lethal injection that can only be disarmed when he finishes the book, or an elaborate terminator themed scam where we fool him into thinking his book will lead he war against the machines?

    Reply

  • He won’t finish it, cause we expect the impossible ending… and after the failure of the HBO ending, does he have a reason to finish it… he isn’t starving for work 😛

    After all we can forgive him for an unfinished work… but fanatics won’t forgive him for a bad finish.

    Reply

  • He can’t finish it off because his dumb arse didn’t properly plan out the series and ending first. It’s not like he’s going to admit that either when all it’d do is prove that he’s a hack.

    Reply
