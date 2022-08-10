See Games Differently

Giant LEGO Minifigs Have Taken Over Darling Harbour, Do Not Be Alarmed

David Smith

David Smith

Published 33 mins ago: August 10, 2022 at 4:52 pm
Giant LEGO Minifigs Have Taken Over Darling Harbour, Do Not Be Alarmed
Image: LEGO

LEGO is celebrating World Play Day by overrunning Sydney’s Darling Harbour with life-size minifigs.

Can you call them minifigs when they’re life-size? Would they not be megafigs? I’m calling them megafigs.

I didn’t know anything about World Play Day before receiving this pitch, which is a day celebrating ‘children’s right to play,’ created by the International Toy Library Association in 1999. The event is obviously aimed at young children, so will be great for parents looking to keep the kids entertained. There are activities and each of the megafigs has a different activity for the little ones to accomplish, like moonwalking, or break dancing. There are hide-and-seek activities, air guitar. There’s a playground. There’s a lot going on.

But also, can I say, the night-time photos of the megafigs are just a little bit terrifying.

Giant LEGO Minifigs Have Taken Over Darling Harbour, Do Not Be Alarmed
Image: LEGO

They look like they’ve cornered me on the water’s edge at 3 am, slowly shuffling toward me across the rain-slick pavement.

Giant LEGO Minifigs Have Taken Over Darling Harbour, Do Not Be Alarmed
Image: LEGO

You would think the pirate would be the real threat but no, the penguin kid is a biter.

Thankfully, the whole event is slightly less intimidating during the day, when the rainbow children’s entertainer arrives to wrangle the megafigs with her green loops of power.

Giant LEGO Minifigs Have Taken Over Darling Harbour, Do Not Be Alarmed
Image: LEGO

If you want to pop down and check it out, the LEGO megafigs will be hanging out in Darling Harbour from today, August 10 until the end of the day on Sunday, August 14. It’s a free event, so come as you are and bring the little ones.

Speaking of LEGO, did you see the Atari 2600 kit that went around last week? Find out more about that right over here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.