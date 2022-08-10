Giant LEGO Minifigs Have Taken Over Darling Harbour, Do Not Be Alarmed

LEGO is celebrating World Play Day by overrunning Sydney’s Darling Harbour with life-size minifigs.

Can you call them minifigs when they’re life-size? Would they not be megafigs? I’m calling them megafigs.

I didn’t know anything about World Play Day before receiving this pitch, which is a day celebrating ‘children’s right to play,’ created by the International Toy Library Association in 1999. The event is obviously aimed at young children, so will be great for parents looking to keep the kids entertained. There are activities and each of the megafigs has a different activity for the little ones to accomplish, like moonwalking, or break dancing. There are hide-and-seek activities, air guitar. There’s a playground. There’s a lot going on.

But also, can I say, the night-time photos of the megafigs are just a little bit terrifying.

They look like they’ve cornered me on the water’s edge at 3 am, slowly shuffling toward me across the rain-slick pavement.

You would think the pirate would be the real threat but no, the penguin kid is a biter.

Thankfully, the whole event is slightly less intimidating during the day, when the rainbow children’s entertainer arrives to wrangle the megafigs with her green loops of power.

If you want to pop down and check it out, the LEGO megafigs will be hanging out in Darling Harbour from today, August 10 until the end of the day on Sunday, August 14. It’s a free event, so come as you are and bring the little ones.

