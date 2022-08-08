See Games Differently

Go Back To An Age Of Shoulder Pads And Stryfe In This Amazing History Of Marvel’s X-Men Trading Cards

James Whitbrook

Published 2 hours ago: August 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm -
Filed to:abrams

Image: © 2022 MARVEL
Jim Lee’s designs for the X-Men are burned into the minds of X-Fans like the Phoenix Force itself — whether you devoured comics, fell in love with the animated series, or, perhaps, just collected some of the iconic trading cards of the era. If you’re the latter, then we’ve got some very good news.

io9 has your exclusive look inside The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series, Abrams ComicArts’ 30th anniversary celebration of Jim Lee’s iconic 105 Uncanny X-Men trading card set. Featuring an introduction by Bob Budiansky and a foreword by Ed Piskor, the book collects the backs and fronts of every card in the classic series, as well as insight from Marvel creators in interviews conducted by Budiansky, the original writer and editor on the trading card series.

Image: © 2022 MARVEL

As well as the beloved cards themselves, the book also takes a look at the classic packaging designs for the series across the world, and provides rare insight into Lee’s work on several of the individual cards, including process sketches and more.

The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series is set to hit shelves August 16, but for now take a look at the creation of Lee’s iconic Magneto card art, making its exclusive debut here on Gizmodo, as well as a few more previews from inside the book. Click through to see it all, my X-Men!

Behold, the Master of Magnetism!

Original artwork by Jim Lee for card no. 137, Magneto, in the Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards set. Ink over pencil. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

One of Lee’s Iconic X-Men #1 Covers

X-Men vol. 2, no. 1. Cover date: October 1991. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

Magneto Demands You Buy… Cards!

Gizmodo

Feel…

Acetate transfer of original artwork by Jim Lee for card no. 5, Phoenix. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

… the Fury…

Final colour art by Paul Mounts. Various media. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

… of the Phoenix Force!

Acetate and final colour art combined. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

Cards From the World Over

Wax pack from bootleg set produced in the Philippines. Top right: Unauthorised Prism vending-machine sticker. Bottom: Sample card/pog (left) and pack (right) from licensed set produced in Japan by Meiji. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

Stryfe, Sentinels, and Superteams, Oh My

Image: © 2022 MARVEL

You Have New Gods Now

Magneto's hand is on the foreground layer, with all the energy shooting out from it, and some debris. The rest of his body is in the mid-ground, and then there's some cool stuff going on behind him. (Image: © 2022 MARVEL)

The Uncanny X-Men Trading Cards: The Complete Series is available to order here. 

