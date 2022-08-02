Here’s A New Star Wars: Andor Trailer To Make Up For The Show’s Delay To September

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for Andor, as well as revealing that the series has been pushed back several weeks and will now premiere September 21.

The first three episodes of the series — of 12 in its first season — will now launch in September, moved from its original August 31 release date. Check out the new trailer below, which shows us glimpses of Cassian’s new adventure, as well as the return of Rogue One’s Forest Whittaker as Rebel partisan Saw Gerrera.

The trailer also gives us plenty of action — and, for eagle-eyed Star Wars fans, a brief shot of an Arrestor cruiser, the canonization of Christopher Cantwell’s original design for the Star Destroyer in A New Hope that first appeared in Solo — as well as glimpses of characters new and old, like Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael, and Genevieve O’Reilly’s return as Senator Mon Mothma. And if that wasn’t enough, here’s a new poster to boot!

Star Wars: Andor now begins streaming on Disney+ from September 21.