Here’s Every Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Purchase Perk To Know Before You Buy

The Pokémon Company has commanded a steady stream of information about Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, out November 18 for the Nintendo Switch, since February to encourage maximum mouth frothing. Today, it encouraged more extreme-level mouth frothing with its Pokémon Presents livestream and a press release announcing, among other appetizing things, three purchase bonuses.

Here’s what to expect…

…if you pre-order Scarlet or Violet

You will receive a “Special Pikachu” encased in crystal. Crystallised Pokémon or “Terastallized” Pokémon are specific to the Paldea region, The Pokémon Company said in its press release. Terastallization gives a boost to moves with the same Tera Type as the Pokémon you’re using, and all critters can be Terastallized with a Tera Orb once per battle until the end of the battle. This pre-Terastallized Pikachu is unique in that it can learn the move Fly and has a Flying Tera Type.

Anyone who buys a physical or downloadable pre-order copy can redeem glitter Pikachu after about an hour-and-a-half of play time, which unlocks the “Mystery Gift” feature

Players can redeem this Mystery Gift through February 28, 2023

…if you download the digital versions

You will receive a serial code for an Adventure Set, which contains 10 Potions, five Full Heals, three Revives, three Ethers, one Rare Candy, and one Nugget

All you have to do is download either game from the Nintendo eShop by Tuesday, February 28, 2023 while your Nintendo Switch is online. Then, you’ll again need up to an hour-and-a-half of play time to unlock the Mystery Gift feature to plug in your serial code.

The Adventure Set code is valid through March 7, 2023

…if you buy the double pack

You will receive two serial codes, one for Scarlet and one for Violet, that unleash 100 Poké Balls

Redeeming these codes has the same prerequisites as the digital download perk (times two, since there is one code per game) — your Nintendo Switch needs to be online and you need to unlock the Mystery Gift feature with an hour-and-a-half of your time. If you refuse to give Pokémon an hour-and-a-half, you could watch half of Titanic instead.

These codes do not expire, but they can only be redeemed once.

Purchase bonuses, use wallet attack!