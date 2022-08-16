How To Watch The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase In Australian Times

Disney has announced that, as part of their D23 Expo this year, they will be streaming a Disney & Marvel Games Showcase live. Considering Disney owns pretty much everything, there’s a good chance that this showcase will have a whole lot to show off. Some stuff I care about, other stuff I won’t. But it’s not about me, it’s about you. That’s why you’re here, isn’t it?

What to expect

The Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will be hosted by Blessing Adeoye Jr., and will feature new announcements from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games.

As well as new announcements from these groups, the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase will reveal new information surrounding already-announced titles such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as ‘a sneak peek at an upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media’. How mysterious!

The showcase will be streamed live on multiple platforms on Friday, September 9, at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. None of this relates to us though, because we as Australians live in the future. Thankfully, I am here to tell you what these weird words and numbers all mean in Australian and New Zealand times.

Disney & Marvel Games Showcase in Australian Timezones

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

Saturday, September 10th, at 6:00 a.m. AEST

NT, SA

Saturday, September 10th, at 5:30 a.m. ACST

WA

Saturday, September 10th, at 4:00 a.m. AWST

NZ

Saturday, September 10th, at 8:00 a.m. NZST

Where to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase

The showcase will be available to watch on a variety of platforms:

D23Expo.com, @DisneyD23 on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Disney on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook

Personally, the only game I’m really looking out for is Disney Dreamlight Valley. Yes, I want to help Goofy build a house or something. I’m a simple guy, I don’t ask for much.