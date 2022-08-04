I Love Paldean Wooper, The People’s Pooper

The Pokémon Presents last night was choc-a-bloc with all sorts of info about Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, including but not limited to:

Now, this is all well and good. Great information. All very necessary. However, I would like to put everyone’s attention on the Paldean Wooper for just a second please, thank you.

Paldean Wooper, a.k.a Pooper

I love this goth axolotl very much so.

The Paldean Wooper, as explained in the Pokémon Presents, differs from the normal Wooper as it’s a Poison and Ground-Type Pokemon as opposed to Water and Ground. It is brown due to biological adaptions.

“In ancient times, Wooper lived underwater in the Paldea region,” the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet website explains. “But it seems after losing in a struggle for territory, they began living in bogs on land. To keep from drying out while living on land, they began to cover their bodies with a poisonous film.”

The website goes on to explained that Paldean Wooper, despite being a sweet little goopy guy, is also a heavy guy too: “These Wooper’s gills have hardened thanks to living on land for so long. Their bodies are heavy and they move slowly, but they can protect themselves by shooting powerful poisonous liquid from their gills.​ You may see poisoned Pokémon in areas where these Wooper live.”

Everybody Loves Pooper

Not only do I love Paldean Wooper, but I knew from the second I saw it that other people would too.

Thankfully, the canary has already started to pop up, so let’s have a look at it all, shall we?

i love the new wooper sm pic.twitter.com/VriQtjkWJr — eden 💧 wooper fan (@pupleaf) August 3, 2022

new wooper just dropped pic.twitter.com/V6sbgCt9Pj — tiki (@tikivt) August 3, 2022

You love to see it, folks. I love Pooper.