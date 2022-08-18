See Games Differently

I Love You Patchnotes Bot, You Weirdo

Published 1 hour ago: August 18, 2022 at 3:49 pm -
Filed to:a bit of fun
patch notestwitter botupdates
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

It’s pretty commonplace nowadays for a game to be released with some problems here and there. Even albums have been adding patches for the last few years.

Back in the olden days, before the internet was used to post pictures of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog, you’d have to develop a game and then hope for the best that it wasn’t a buggy nightmare.

Thankfully, now developers can spend the rest of their days after their game launches catching any bugs in a jar and setting them free into their garden. This is done through ongoing patches and updates, and gamers are made aware of these through public patch notes.

What I personally go hard for is a goofy silly patch note. I froth it. I hoot and holler for it. Even better than a goofy silly patch note is a patch note that is funny when it’s not even supposed to be. I live for it.

I’m definitely not the only person that goes off for a hee-hee-ha-ha patch note. Since May of this year, a Twitter account called Patchnotes Bot has been regularly posting fictional patch notes for very real games based on code made by its creator, computer engineer RiscV.

I love silly little things like this, so I decided to grab a couple of my favourite bot-generated patch notes from the account to show to you. Maybe we can laugh together.

Thank you for reading.

CHANGES ADDED IN LATEST KOTAKU AUSTRALIA UPDATE:

  • New mode added: Wet
  • Ruby will now spawn more regularly, with more chance of holding 3 doubloons and a handful of various animal bones
  • Added emotion controls
  • Video games will now be called ‘Slappies’
  • David’s killing abilities raised, with more chance of being sent to the shadow realm by David
  • Removed any mention of ‘gamer fluid’
  • You are now voiced by Matt Mercer
  • Added LeapFrog LeapPad support
  • Cryptocurrency ‘Gunky Fun Bux’ now accepted to access exclusive articles only related to hidden Gex sex scenes
  • Piss is now stored in the balls

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

