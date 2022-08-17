I’ll Be Damned, The Set Photos From The Fallout TV Show Actually Look Really Good

The first photos from the set of Prime Video’s Fallout TV show have begun to appear online.

Images have been slowly trickling out of the production since July, but they show a set full of architecture that closely mirrors the art deco design of the games. Here are just a few to give you an idea of what the show looks like.

My Fallout fanboy dreams are coming true with these set photos from the Fallout Amazon series 😭 pic.twitter.com/2YVubJ1fpH — LoneVaultWanderer (@LoneVaultWander) August 16, 2022

The Fallout vibe translates well. There are a lot of little details, too: The Vault 32 logo and the Vault Boy poster warning of the outside world. The dead garden and messed-up classroom suggest that this is a long-abandoned vault.

Ok. The Vault 32 set for the Amazon Fallout TV series is looking fire! pic.twitter.com/GtzLEB6AfL — 𝕋𝕂𝕤-𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕚𝕤 (@TKsMantis) August 17, 2022

One set lurker was lucky enough to get a shot of a castmate in a Vault-Tec jumpsuit. The design has changed slightly from the games, but it is unmistakably the blue-and-yellow Vault-Tec gear.

4) The vault suits look spot-on plus a little bit extra. Notice the blue lines on the sides of the arm and legs. Also, the yellow appears more yellow and less gold, I prefer this. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/FfzDr20AIg — Tom | Robots Radio Podcast Network (@robots_radio) August 16, 2022

They even managed to get a shot of some Power Armour, with what appears to be a Brotherhood of Steel insignia on the wrist.

5) This is probably BoS armor. Note the red insignia on the “wrist.” I’m not sure what else this would be. pic.twitter.com/Tw05biC7oN — Tom | Robots Radio Podcast Network (@robots_radio) August 16, 2022

Bethesda originally announced the Fallout TV show back in 2020 and that the creative team behind HBO’s Westworld would produce it. Amazon committed to an entire season of the show, and, when released, it will stream on Prime Video. The show still doesn’t have a release date (or even a trailer, for that matter), but with production in full swing, we can’t imagine it will be long before we see it in motion.

Keen for your thoughts on this one, dear readers. Do you like what you see? Are they striking the right tone? Are you even keen on a Fallout TV show? Sound off in the comments below.