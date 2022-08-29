See Games Differently

Multiversus To Get Online Couch Co-Op… Eventually

Image: Warner Bros. Games

Multiversus, the Warner Bros-published ‘Smash Bros killer’, is a mostly-perfect free-to-play fighting game for all, but some players believe there’s still something missing.

There are many ways to play Smash Bros nowadays, but one way is a favourite for those who both love to play with friends and love to play competitively: online couch co-op. It’s the perfect way to sit down with a friend and join forces to either ruin some other duo’s day or have them ruin your day.

While Multiversus has local and online play, catering to those who wish to play against their buddies and those who wish to become the greatest Velma main of all time, online couch co-op is one mode that is absent from the game where Bugs Bunny can beat Batman to death with a cream pie.

In a tweet replying to YouTube content creator Spada, the director of Multiversus Tony Huynh explained that while there are plans to add an online couch co-op feature, “it’ll be further out”. Currently, developers Player First Games are focusing more on stabilising the game itself through gameplay improvements.

So on the bright side, it’s coming eventually. On the dark side (please don’t sue me Disney), it’s not coming anytime soon. But back on the bright side, it looks like the developers are focusing on elements in gameplay that will improve competitive experiences. There are few things more frustrating than a game getting additions without fixing what already exists within it.

Me personally? I’d love a wackadoo story/campaign mode that somehow manages to loop the stories of every character available in Multiversus. I’d like to see how they would make LeBron James and Tom & Jerry’s first meeting play out. I want to see how Shaggy would save the world from impending doom by smacking Superman around. That’s what I want.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

