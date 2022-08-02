New Predator Film’s Composer Got The Job After Director Heard Her Work In Assassin’s Creed

Sometimes decisions in Hollywood happen only after months and months of research, auditions, testing, and more. Other times, a director might just find exactly what they needed by luck. Such is the case of Prey director Dan Trachtenberg, who was playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla while preparing to shoot the movie. He loved the music in the game so much that he asked who composed it and hired her.

Prey is the upcoming Predator prequel that is set roughly 300 years before the events of the first film. The movie is about what might be the first time the Predators ever interacted with humans and depicts a young Commanche warrior fighting back against the technologically advanced alien hunter. It looks like the first good and interesting Predator sequel since…any of them.

The soundtrack of the upcoming film was composed by Sarah Schachner after her work on Valhalla was heard by the director, according to a tweet by Trachtenberg.

When we were prepping the movie in Calgary I was playing AC Valhalla and was like “well this music is insanely beautiful. Who did this?” The answer is Sarah Schachner. You will be listening to her lots in the future I promise… https://t.co/nrp7Sk7HAS — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) August 2, 2022

“When we were prepping the movie in Calgary I was playing AC Valhalla,” said Trachtenberg. “And was like ‘Well this music is insanely beautiful. Who did this?’ The answer is Sarah Schachner.”

This tweet was in response to Schachner who tweeted that the soundtrack for Prey will be released on August 5, alongside the film’s official release on Hulu. And it appears that she did a very good job, as Trachtenberg also tweeted that folks will likely be hearing more of her work in the future.

Schachner herself tweeted later that she was thankful that the 10 Cloverfield Lane director both played games and also listened to their soundtracks.

Before scoring Assassin’s Creed and Prey, Schachner had composed the soundtracks for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and Bioware’s Anthem. As someone who has played a lot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (maybe too much at this point…), I have nothing but praise to share for the game’s music, so I’m excited to hear her soundtrack for Prey.

Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey will be released on Hulu in the United States on August 5.