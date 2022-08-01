Snacktaku: How You Can Score Free Pizza Hut Everyday And A Trip To Hawaii

Does pineapple belong on pizza? It’s a controversial question that has been asked by many for 60 years now. That’s right, it’s been 60 years since the creation of the Hawaiian pizza and to celebrate Pizza Hut is slinging up to 35,000 free pizzas and an epic getaway to Hawaii.

Yes, you read that correctly — 35,000 free pizzas AND a Hawaiian holiday. What more could you possibly ask for?

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Hawaiian pizza (which, incidentally, was created in Canada) which has become a staple in Aussie households, whether or not people agree with the fact that pineapple is a good topping choice.

To join in on the glorious occasion, Pizza Hut Australia is giving some lucky Aussies the chance to get their grubby hands on 35,000 free pizzas, some limited edition Hawaiian shirts and for one lucky family a trip to Hawaii.

The pizza Gods are truly smiling down on us this month.

Why is Pizza Hut giving away free pizza?

The Hawaiian pizza has been causing chaos for 60 years now, with over 1.8 million being sold across Australian Pizza Hut stores each year.

It was even named the most influential pizza by TIME in 2014.

International Hawaiian Pizza Day is also coming up on the 20th of August (they really have a day for everything don’t they?), so Pizza Hut has decided to celebrate all month long.

There are 1,000 free pizzas up for grabs every day of August, plus 5,000 on International Hawaiian Pizza Day.

Seriously, what is better than free pizza? Oh, wait, a free trip to Hawaii, that’s what’s better.

How to enter Pizza Hut’s competition

If you want to claim your free pizza (who wouldn’t?) then all you have to do is head to Pizza Hut’s website where the first 1,000 people to enter by 4pm AEST every day of August can claim a free pizza voucher.

If you do miss out you can also try again the next day and every other day if you like.

Whether or not you win or lose, you’ll unlock a Hawaiian Pizza Slicing minigame. If you rank in the top 10 for that day, you’ll snag a limited edition Pizza Hut Hawaiian shirt. How iconic is that?

Anyone who manages to hit the target each day is automatically entered into the draw to win an incredible family trip to Hawaii.

But wait, there’s more. For anyone who orders a Hawaiian Pizza or Hawaiian Schnittza, Pizza Hut will grant you automatic entry into the holiday draw, no ifs or buts.

The competition starts today, August 1, and will run until Wednesday, 31st of August.

You can check out all the terms and conditions on Pizza Hut’s website.