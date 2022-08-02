PS5 Scam Hacks Twitter Account Of Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss

Jeanie Buss, the owner of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, had her Twitter account hacked earlier to day as part of a PlayStation 5 scam.

Over the afternoon her account sent out a tweet promising that she, the multi-millionaire owner of one of the most marketable sports brands on the entire planet, had three PlayStation 5 consoles she was going to be selling for charity. Which looked like they were sitting on her kitchen floor. Via her DMs.

Screenshot: Twitter

The entire tweet was of course a red flag — which charity? where’s the capitalisation? — and anyone actually messaging her account on twitter shortly after was directed to send money to a random Zelle account, after which their “shipping label would be created” (it would never be created).

A clear and obvious scam, then, but Buss has 430,000 followers on Twitter, so who knows, maybe some of them actually fell for it. Locked out of her account by the hack, Buss had to jump on the team’s official comms to get the word out and warn fans not to send any money.

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account." – Jeanie Buss — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 2, 2022

Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account – Jeanie Buss

She eventually regained control of her account and deleted the scam tweet, but not before some folks had some fun with it, using the scam as an opportunity to shake up the Laker’s ageing, busted, top-heavy roster. This is Buttcrack Sports with the best attempt at getting Russell Westbrook off the team I’m yet to see this offseason:

If you’d like a PlayStation 5 through more conventional means, you should probably just try and buy one, especially since Sony is finally going to be able to get some out the door this holiday season.