PSA: EB Games Will Drop A New PS5 Bundle With GT7 At 11AM AEST

Published 2 mins ago: August 3, 2022 at 10:49 am -
Filed to:eb games
gran turismo 7PlayStationplaystation 5ps5
Image: EB Games

If you’ve still not managed to secure a PlayStation 5 just yet, a quick PSA: EB Games is opening preorders on a brand new PS5 console bundle at 11 am today.

EB Games’ new bundle includes a PS5 console, controller, and a copy of Gran Turismo 7. When the clock strikes 11 am AEST, you’ll be able to find the preorder page here.

The GT7 bundle also has a trade deal attached to it: if you trade a PS4 Pro console toward the bundle, you’ll get it for $549. If trade a 500GB PS4 Slim toward to the bundle, you’ll get it for $599.

If you don’t have a console to trade towards it, you can still preorder the bundle at the full fare of $829. Don’t forget: all PS5 preorders require a $200 deposit, and there’s a hard limit of one console per customer.

EB Games says the PS5 + GT7 bundle will arrive in mid-August. For now, this is still one of the few sure-fire ways to secure a console.

Good luck, console hunters. For future drops, keep an eye on our PS5 preorder page for more.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

