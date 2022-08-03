PSA: EB Games Will Drop A New PS5 Bundle With GT7 At 11AM AEST

If you’ve still not managed to secure a PlayStation 5 just yet, a quick PSA: EB Games is opening preorders on a brand new PS5 console bundle at 11 am today.

EB Games’ new bundle includes a PS5 console, controller, and a copy of Gran Turismo 7. When the clock strikes 11 am AEST, you’ll be able to find the preorder page here.

The GT7 bundle also has a trade deal attached to it: if you trade a PS4 Pro console toward the bundle, you’ll get it for $549. If trade a 500GB PS4 Slim toward to the bundle, you’ll get it for $599.

If you don’t have a console to trade towards it, you can still preorder the bundle at the full fare of $829. Don’t forget: all PS5 preorders require a $200 deposit, and there’s a hard limit of one console per customer.

EB Games says the PS5 + GT7 bundle will arrive in mid-August. For now, this is still one of the few sure-fire ways to secure a console.

Good luck, console hunters. For future drops, keep an eye on our PS5 preorder page for more.