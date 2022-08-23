PSA: EB Games Will Reopen PS5 Preorders At 11AM AEST

If you’ve still not managed to secure a PlayStation 5 just yet, a quick PSA: EB Games is reopening preorders on PS5 consoles at 11 am today.

The consoles dropping at EB Games are not in a bundle, and include a PS5 console and a controller. They will almost certainly have deals and bundles on the go instore, however. When the clock strikes 10:55 am AEST, you’ll be able to find the preorder page here.

We expect EB will still be running its trade deal, meaning you’ll be able to trade your PS4 Pro or Slim console toward the new purchase to maximise its trade-in value.

If you don’t have a console to trade towards it, you can still preorder the bundle at the full fare of $799. Don’t forget: all PS5 preorders made at EB Games require a $200 deposit, and there’s a hard limit of one console per customer.

For now, these EB Games PS5 preorders are still one of the few sure-fire ways to secure a console.

Good luck, console hunters. For future drops, keep an eye on our PS5 preorder page for more.

This piece has been updated since it was originally published.