PSA: EB Games Will Reopen PS5 Preorders At 11AM AEST

5
Published 2 hours ago: August 23, 2022 at 10:45 am -
Filed to:eb games
gran turismo 7PlayStationplaystation 5ps5
Image: PlayStation

If you’ve still not managed to secure a PlayStation 5 just yet, a quick PSA: EB Games is reopening preorders on PS5 consoles at 11 am today.

The consoles dropping at EB Games are not in a bundle, and include a PS5 console and a controller. They will almost certainly have deals and bundles on the go instore, however. When the clock strikes 10:55 am AEST, you’ll be able to find the preorder page here.

We expect EB will still be running its trade deal, meaning you’ll be able to trade your PS4 Pro or Slim console toward the new purchase to maximise its trade-in value.

If you don’t have a console to trade towards it, you can still preorder the bundle at the full fare of $799. Don’t forget: all PS5 preorders made at EB Games require a $200 deposit, and there’s a hard limit of one console per customer.

For now, these EB Games PS5 preorders are still one of the few sure-fire ways to secure a console.

Good luck, console hunters. For future drops, keep an eye on our PS5 preorder page for more.

This piece has been updated since it was originally published.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Comments

  • Must have been fate – reading Kotaku at 10.59, saw the preorder announcement and ordered by 11.01. Thanks for the heads up!

  • David I know this is sudden but with so many people wanting to get their hands on a PS5 Disc or Digital Edition console due to arrive in September.
    I don’t think I have the chance to preorder a PS5 that’s arriving in September but right now all I have is my eyes on winning a limited edition 1TB PS4 Pro console in the EB Games Starlight Children’s Foundation competition just by donating $5 or more to the Starlight Children’s Foundation to help brighten the lives of seriously ill children in our Australian hospitals and going into the draw to win in over $100,000 worth of prizes.
    If you haven’t got your entry in yet David then what you are you waiting for?
    You have until midnight Sunday August 28 to get your entry in to the draw just by donating $5 or more to the Starlight Children’s Foundation and helping brighten the lives of our seriously ill children in our hospitals around Australia.

