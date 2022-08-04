PSA: JB Hi-Fi’s Got 25%-Off Gaming Laptops For The Next Four Days

Bit of a PSA for you: JB Hi-Fi is running a four-day sale on gaming laptops. It starts today and runs over the weekend.

The sale covers a lot of gaming laptops across just about all major brands and knocks 25% off the ticket price.

Asus’s 15.6″ TUF Dash F15 is now under $2000 and packs an i7-12650H up to 4.7GHz, an RTX 3050Ti and a 520GB SSD. Not bad at all.

The beefy Alienware Aurora R13, which we reviewed earlier this year, has had nearly $1500 wiped off its price tag (and there’s an i5 version available too if the discounted price still makes your eyes water. I cannot blame you if it does).

At the more financially rational end of the scale, Dell’s G15 15.6″ gaming laptop is now under a grand. The HP Victus 16.1″ also makes a strong argument for itself, with a 144Hz display and the cheapest RTX model on the list.

Among the desktops, the Asus ROG Strix G10DK is the cheapest path to an RTX card in the sale, at a hair over $1600.

There are a ton of gaming PCs and laptops in this sale. If you’re in the market for a new machine (or looking for a uni laptop you can use to run Valorant instead of study), this may present a golden opportunity.

JB’s gaming laptop sale runs from today until COB on Sunday, August 7th. You can see the full range here.