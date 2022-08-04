See Games Differently

PSA: JB Hi-Fi’s Got 25%-Off Gaming Laptops For The Next Four Days

Published 1 hour ago: August 4, 2022 at 12:03 pm -
Filed to:alienware
asusasus rog strixdellhpjb hi-fijb hifi
Image: ASUS

Bit of a PSA for you: JB Hi-Fi is running a four-day sale on gaming laptops. It starts today and runs over the weekend.

The sale covers a lot of gaming laptops across just about all major brands and knocks 25% off the ticket price.

Asus’s 15.6″ TUF Dash F15 is now under $2000 and packs an i7-12650H up to 4.7GHz, an RTX 3050Ti and a 520GB SSD. Not bad at all.

The beefy Alienware Aurora R13, which we reviewed earlier this year, has had nearly $1500 wiped off its price tag (and there’s an i5 version available too if the discounted price still makes your eyes water. I cannot blame you if it does).

At the more financially rational end of the scale, Dell’s G15 15.6″ gaming laptop is now under a grand. The HP Victus 16.1″ also makes a strong argument for itself, with a 144Hz display and the cheapest RTX model on the list.

Among the desktops, the Asus ROG Strix G10DK is the cheapest path to an RTX card in the sale, at a hair over $1600.

There are a ton of gaming PCs and laptops in this sale. If you’re in the market for a new machine (or looking for a uni laptop you can use to run Valorant instead of study), this may present a golden opportunity.

JB’s gaming laptop sale runs from today until COB on Sunday, August 7th. You can see the full range here.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

