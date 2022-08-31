PSA: Mafia Is Turning 20, And 2K Is Giving It Away For Free On Steam Tomorrow

A short-and sweet PSA in case you don’t have it in your Steam library yet: 2K has announced that the original Mafia will be free on Steam for a limited time.

To be completely, crystal clear: the game going free tomorrow is the ORIGINAL Mafia, the game from 2002, not the 2020 Definitive Edition remake. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to hit this link to visit the Steam Store and add the game to your library free of charge. Mafia will be free from September 1st-5th, so you’ll have a few days to grab it, after which it will go back to having (an admittedly fairly small) price tag.

In honor of #Mafia20 let’s go back to where it all started 🏙 Get the original Mafia (digital) for FREE on @Steam from Sept. 1 – 5 pic.twitter.com/ZdxSFZrLwh — 2K (@2K) August 29, 2022

Mafia entered the games space at a time when GTA 3 had made open-world crime games all the rage. Rather than compete with GTA on its own turf, it wound the clock back to the 1930s late-Prohibition era America. Set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven, Illinois, the game is remembered for its gangster story, vintage cars, and that broken-arse racing level. You know the one. We all know the one.

Actually, that level is probably unpatched in the version of the game that will be free tomorrow. So there you go, a hall-of-fame gaming artefact, yours for the low, low price of nothing at all.

You find its Steam Store page right over here.

I’ll update this piece in the morning so you don’t forget.