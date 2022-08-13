Razer’s New DeathAdder V3 Pro Promises Super Fast Polling Without Wires

Razer has announced the DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse, the third-generation follow up to its popular DeathAdder lineup. The mouse promises better ergonomics and a lighter build for extended gaming sessions. But its biggest trick is that it pairs up with the sold-separately HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, which promises a super fast polling rate without tethering.

Razer says its DeathAdder V3 Pro features an “ultra-lightweight ergonomic design.” This particular line is known to be one of Razer’s form-fitting mice. The company made the DeathAdder V3 Pro 25% lighter than its predecessor by removing the Bluetooth connectivity and Chroma lighting and paring down the button lineup. There are now six buttons, down from eight: five programmable buttons and a DPI switcher. This new model also comes in white, whereas the previous generations were limited to black only.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro features Razer’s Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, which the company says has a resolution accuracy of 99.8%. The sensor can perform AI-infused Smart Tracking, which calibrates the mouse depending on your surface, and Asymmetric Cut-off, which you can enable through the Razer Synapse software to set the mouse’s relative lift distance. Razer promises zero “unintended” double-clicks and no debounce delay through its default HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) technology. Razer also claims it’s up to 25% faster than wireless tech from its competitors, though it’s still got a polling rate of 1000 Hz out of the box.

However, the new DeathAdder V3 Pro is compatible with Razer’s new HyperPolling Wireless dongle, sold separately for an extra $US30 ($42). Razer says the addition of the dongle helps the V3 Pro connect wirelessly at 0.25ms polling intervals with 4x more frequency, bringing its overall polling rate to 4000 Hz. This is a first for the company, though it already boasts an 8000 Hz-capable gaming mouse with its Razer Viper lineup.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro costs $US150 ($211) and is now on sale. You can buy a bundle for $US165 ($232), which includes the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle. We’re hoping to put this mouse through to test to see if Razer’s claims make this wireless gaming mouse worth the cost.