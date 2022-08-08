I Can’t Believe It Took Me This Long To Play Slime Rancher

Slime Rancher is a game that has lived in my Steam wishlist for 5 years. A game that I have had my eye on since it was released, and yet a game that I did not touch until this year.

I know, I know, I am a fool. Please take this opportunity to point and laugh at me, the Court Jester that has fallen ass-first into a freshly-baked pie. My silly jester’s cap jingles with embarrassment. I am, unforgivably, the village idiot.

Alright, stop now. It’s hurting my feelings.

When Slime Rancher showed up on the PlayStation Plus games catalogue, I knew this was it. It was finally time for me to get slimy (sorry). So I downloaded it, opened it up, and haven’t been able to put it down since. It is pure, unadulterated joy.

I’m sure that in the 5 years that this game has existed, there have been people like me that have had this game sitting in their Steam wishlist or simply on their ‘I’ll get to that’ list. In saying this, considering the game is on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Extra, here’s your nudge to get it and play it.

As well as that, I’d love to talk a little bit about what I’m hoping for in Slime Rancher 2, which is scheduled to hit Early Access in the Spring of this year (so in the next few months!).

My experience as a Slime Rancher

I wake up in a world I am not familiar with. I’ve got a handheld vacuum that looks like that MFin’ thang I keep on me. I live in a desert igloo. It’s slime time, baby.

From the get-go, Slime Rancher is smooth as hell. At first, getting money is a slow process, as I simply have to get all my shit together. But once I’ve set up a little farm on the side and a few slime enclosures, it’s easy breezy.

I love this game. I love video games, and this one is a video game that I love. Plain and simple. The directions are clear, the slimes are cute, and the plorts are plentiful. Every new slime I’ve discovered has become a new friend, even though sometimes they hurt me.

The gameplay is incredibly easy to pick up, and the graphics are the perfect marriage of detailed and stylised. You’re constantly being given new opportunities to do new things in the game, and just when you think you’re plateauing, something new comes up.

The genius decision I made at one point was unlocking The Grotto, planting nothing but Cuberry trees in it, and collecting a bajillion Phosphor slimes and chucking them in there. My life has not known peace since this day, but I’m rolling in plorts.

Slime Rancher has very quickly become a favourite game for me, easily being one of the most unique farming games I’ve ever played, so here’s what I’m hoping for in Slime Rancher 2.

My hopes and dreams for the sequel

Straight off the bat, the trailer already nails the first thing I’m hoping for: more slimes.

You got the bunny slimes, the angler slimes, the butterfly slimes, and the bat slimes. Of course, these are only the new slimes we see in the trailer. I’m sure there’s plenty more slime where they came from. I’m hooked. Plug me in. I’m ready to go.

Honestly, it’s really difficult to think of what could be improved on from Slime Rancher. In my opinion, it’s a pretty perfect game. I’d love it if the new game includes more biomes than the first, but even then the biomes provided in Slime Rancher are great.

Maybe this would make it a bit too easy, but I think it would also benefit from having a bit more variety in terms of where slimes are found. I found myself only mainly being able to find Pink, Tabby, and Rock slimes wherever I went, with the odd rarer slime becoming a Pink Slime hybrid if I weren’t quick enough to suck it up before it gobbled a pink plort up.

I’d also say allowing for a bit more flexibility with where the farming plots can be placed in the game would be great, but I also really love the look of the greenhouse shown in the Slime Rancher 2 trailer.

That all being said, this is major nitpicking considering it’s hard to build on something so perfect. At the end of the day, we just want more slime. More slime. More slime!

I can’t wait to see what Monomi Park has in store for Slime Rancher 2, and I highly recommend revisiting Slime Rancher if you haven’t yet. I was a fool, but now my eyes are open, and all they can see are slimes.