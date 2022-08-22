Ruby Recommends: A Retrospective On Zelda Companions

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

It’s been a few weeks since I’ve told you to watch a silly little video. Last time, I told you to watch Mr Bean in Genshin Impact. Before that, I told you to play Stray. However, this time we’re going back to form with a nice little retrospective video that made me think about my gaming experience.

This week, we’re looking at the topic of buddies in the Zelda games.

Maybe Navi wasn’t that bad

Razbuten is a YouTuber that covers a vast range of gaming topics. His most recent video, Is Zelda Better Without Companions, takes a look at all of the Zelda companions throughout the games, comparing them and noting what made them good or bad. As a companion apologist, I love having a little buddy around, so it’s great to see a deeper look into the Zelda companions. Fi is an exception though. I do not care for Fi as much as I do not care for Skyward Sword.

This video is a great and detailed look into the inclusion of companions in the Zelda series, as well as a look at how Breath of the Wild chose to not have a companion. What this one did actually got me thinking about my experience with playing Breath of the Wild. And y’know what? As great as Breath of the Wild was, it actually felt a little lonely.

I think it’s a personal thing, perhaps I generally enjoy games where there’s a little friend around sometimes. Another thing I definitely miss from Zelda games is an intrinsic link between music and the game, like in the N64 games and Wind Waker. That being said, I still am a Zelda fan regardless.

Great video, check it out!

