Ruby Recommends: Mr Bean In Genshin Impact

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This is one that made my day all the better for watching it.

Mr Bean’s Holiday (in Teyvat)

Congable is a creator that makes Genshin Impact meme videos. Their whole account is filled with bangers, but their most recent video has unlocked something primal in me. I’m punching a hole in the wall over this. I’m gnawing at the drywall. I’m pissing and I’m shitting. You get the gist.

It’s only a minute long, but Mr Bean in Genshin Impact is an absolute masterpiece. To see the Bean-man himself in the beautiful world of Teyvat, trying to find his teddy is a story for the ages. Congable’s editing is impeccable, and the comedic timing is mint. I have watched this video many times over. It brings me great joy.

Their Walter White in Genshin Impact video is also incredible, and I highly recommend giving that one a watch as well. Simply if you need something to brighten your day.

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!