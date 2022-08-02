See Games Differently

Ruby Recommends: Mr Bean In Genshin Impact

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: August 2, 2022 at 10:20 am -
Filed to:genshin impact
mr beanruby recommendsruby's youtube recommendations
Ruby Recommends: Mr Bean In Genshin Impact
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This is one that made my day all the better for watching it.

Mr Bean’s Holiday (in Teyvat)

Congable is a creator that makes Genshin Impact meme videos. Their whole account is filled with bangers, but their most recent video has unlocked something primal in me. I’m punching a hole in the wall over this. I’m gnawing at the drywall. I’m pissing and I’m shitting. You get the gist.

It’s only a minute long, but Mr Bean in Genshin Impact is an absolute masterpiece. To see the Bean-man himself in the beautiful world of Teyvat, trying to find his teddy is a story for the ages. Congable’s editing is impeccable, and the comedic timing is mint. I have watched this video many times over. It brings me great joy.

Their Walter White in Genshin Impact video is also incredible, and I highly recommend giving that one a watch as well. Simply if you need something to brighten your day.

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.