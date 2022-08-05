See Games Differently

ScribbleTaku 2

3
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: August 5, 2022 at 3:22 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Guess what, pals? I got a new tablet! This means the ScribbleTakus may look ever so slightly better!

After drawing all these goofy little things on my phone since late last year, I have finally stumbled upon a tablet for drawing purposes. Thank goodness. Over time, I’ll hopefully get better at using it and the software it holds, and then true art will be born (probably not).

Last week’s ScribbleTaku came from deep within my heart, a core memory even. The game in question was, of course, Stardew Valley. When I first played this game, I made sure to talk to every single person and get my first impressions. Of all the romantic options, Haley was definitely the rudest. This, in turn, set me on a path of making sure she would be my wife.

ScribbleTaku 2
> The worst she can say is no. (Image: Chucklefish)

The winner of this round is beeawwb (B-ob), who had a beautifully deconstructed answer. Shouts out!

Now, what is the game this week?

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.