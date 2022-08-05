ScribbleTaku 2

Guess what, pals? I got a new tablet! This means the ScribbleTakus may look ever so slightly better!

After drawing all these goofy little things on my phone since late last year, I have finally stumbled upon a tablet for drawing purposes. Thank goodness. Over time, I’ll hopefully get better at using it and the software it holds, and then true art will be born (probably not).

Last week’s ScribbleTaku came from deep within my heart, a core memory even. The game in question was, of course, Stardew Valley. When I first played this game, I made sure to talk to every single person and get my first impressions. Of all the romantic options, Haley was definitely the rudest. This, in turn, set me on a path of making sure she would be my wife.

The winner of this round is (B-ob), who had a beautifully deconstructed answer. Shouts out!

Now, what is the game this week?