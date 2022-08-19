Sony’s Death Stranding Coming To Microsoft’s PC Game Pass Next Week

In a most peculiar state of affairs, PlayStation console exclusive, Death Stranding, is coming to Microsoft’s PC Game Pass. Subscribers to the latter service will soon be able to fall over on a hill for no additional cost.

The news was announced by Microsoft via a neat tweet, showing a Sam “Porter Bridges”-a-like carrying a metal case across an airfield, sporting a sticker boasting “DEATH STRANDING – PC GAME PASS – AUGUST 23, 2022.”

special delivery pic.twitter.com/GRTxRbDPEu — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) August 19, 2022

2019’s Sony-published wobbly-man simulator has been available on PC for a couple of years, ported across eight months after its original release. That was via Italian publisher 505 Games, and it’s this company that has made the deal with Kojima Productions to see the game arrive on PC Game Pass.

Despite 505 also releasing a PC version of the Director’s Cut of Death Stranding this year, the game coming to Microsoft’s subscription service is described in a press release as “the original version of Hideo Kojima’s critically acclaimed and genre-defying epic.”

The game, about being a courier with labyrinthitis [sub: please check], is universally adored, featuring Kojima’s distinct, esoteric approach to game creation, and the Game Pass version will support all that social loveliness of allowing you to indirectly support other players as you go.

Of course, it’s not coming to Xbox’s Game Pass. That’d be a fracture of reality too far, as the game has not (and likely will never) been released on Xbox consoles. It is, however, available on Sony’s recently relaunched PS Plus, where you can get both this original version and last year’s Director’s Cut as part of membership.

Sony’s gotta be pissed, right?