Spider-Man Now $15 Cheaper On Steam After ‘Pricing Correction’

Sony has updated the price of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on the Steam Store due to what it’s calling “incorrect pricing.”

The game was originally listed at $109.95, a price well above the median for new release titles on the platform. This did not escape the notice of local players, or even our illustrious former editor for that matter.

Oh great, it’s 2014 Steam pricing all over again. pic.twitter.com/YAIlK6Jvp5 — Alex Walker (@dippizuka) August 1, 2022

At $AU109.95, the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered was selling for 30% more on the Australian Steam Store than in the US (excluding trading costs and Forex fees). In the States, it’s available for preorder at $US59.99 (or about $AU77).

Yesterday, Sony updated the game’s Steam page, dropping the price by $15, down to $94.95, and provided a rationale for the price drop.

According to Sony’s post, the game was priced incorrectly in several markets. This included not only Australia, but also Israel, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, and the UK.

If you did preorder Spider-Man Remastered on PC via the Steam Store at the old price, Sony advises cancelling your pre-order, which will trigger a full refund. You can then pre-purchase the game again via the Steam Store at the new, cheaper price. As long as you do this before the game launches on August 12, you’ll still get a handful of preorder goodies.

At the time of writing, the version of Spider-Man Remastered on the Epic Games Store is still available for preorder at $109.95.

Kotaku Australia has reached out to PlayStation AU for comment on the price change, and clarification on the Epic Games Store pricing. We’ll update this piece as soon as we hear back.

Fans have waited a long time for Spidey to make the leap to a platform outside the PlayStation ecosystem. With a bit over a week to go, that long wait is almost over. Insomniac Games remains at work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and new title Marvel’s Wolverine for the PlayStation 5.