See Games Differently

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 3 In Australia

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 38 mins ago: August 26, 2022 at 12:50 pm -
Filed to:cheapest copies
dealsNintendosplatoonsplatoon 3
Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 3 In Australia
Image: Nintendo
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The lineup of Nintendo Switch game launches for the back half of 2022 is looking pretty solid. We’ll be getting another entry in the Mario + Rabbids series, a long-awaited sequel to Bayonetta and new Pokémon games, all in the span of a couple of months. But before we get to those titles, we’ll be getting Splatoon 3 first.

During a Direct earlier this month, Nintendo gave us a big look at what we can expect in the upcoming sequel. The game will launch with 12 playable stages, some new Turf War mechanics and new weapons. You’ll also be able to play the fan-favourite Salmon Run mode whenever you want.

Kotaku Australia’s editor David recently got to visit Nintendo’s Australian office and play a few rounds of the game. He thought the single-player campaign was fairly reminiscent of the previous game’s and that the multiplayer mode was as strong as ever – “What I played of Splatoon 3 felt very Splatoon-y. If you’re a fan of this series, I’d say there’s reason to be excited.”

If you weren’t already hyped for the game, David’s hands-on experience will definitely help to get you there. Here’s where you can snag a copy of Splatoon 3 for cheap, along with with the Splatoon-themed Switch OLED and Pro Controller.

Where can you get Splatoon 3 for cheap?

splatoon 3 nintendo switch cheapest copies
Image: Nintendo

Splatoon 3 is set to retail for $79.95, but if you head over eBay you can currently preorder the game for $63.71 if you use the discount code PLAU15 when checking outThis offer is only available until 29 August, so hop on it before it’s gone.

After that, The Gamesmen are selling Splatoon 3 for $68, while pretty much every other major retailer in Australia is offering Splatoon 3 for $69.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Splatoon 3 in Australia:

It looks like Nintendo is going all-out for the launch of Splatoon 3, as it’s also releasing a Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED Model and a Pro Controller.

As it currently stands, there aren’t any discounts going for the Splatoon OLED Switch, but you can pick up the Pro Controller for $99.95 through Dick SmithKogan or eBay (the discount code SNSAUGUST). It’s also worth noting that the OLED doesn’t come with a copy of the game, so you’ll need to grab that separately.

Where can you preorder the Splatoon 3 Pro Controller for cheap?

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 3 In Australia
Image: Nintendo

Where can you grab the OLED Switch?

Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Splatoon 3 In Australia
Image: Nintendo

Splatoon 3 is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch, with a release date of 9 September.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.