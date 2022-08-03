Steam Deck’s Most Popular Title: MultiVersus, A Fighting Game Of All Things

As you likely know, the Steam Deck is very popular. Valve’s portable PC has quickly developed a large community around it and it has become the preferred way for many to play their favourite Steam games on-the-go. But which games exactly are all these new Steam Deck owners playing? You’d think they would be smaller, fast-paced games which are easy to pause, as is the case with most handheld and mobile games. Well, Valve has shared some data and it seems a lot of you really like playing Multiversus and Elden Ring while on the toilet.

Not what you would have guessed, huh?

Earlier today on Twitter, Valve’s official Steam Deck Twitter account released a list of the ten most played games on the Steam Deck from the past week. Valve clarified in a follow-up tweet that the list is sorted by daily average user counts.

Multiversus

Vampire Survivors

Stray

Elden Ring

No Man’s Sky

Hades

Stardew Valley

Grand Theft Auto V

Aperture Desk Job

Monster Hunter Rise

As for the list, yes, the recently released free-to-play Smash Bros-like fighting game, Multiversus, is at the top. A bit odd to see a fighting game at the top of the list, but being free likely helped. It’s also possible people have figured out interesting ways to play Multiversus and other games on this list thanks to the Steam Deck’s funky but versatile controls. Let’s just hope WB doesn’t kill this game alongside everything else it’s cancelled recently.

What’s also funny about this is that some folks admit that playing Multiversus on the Deck makes their hands cramp, but the allure of having it on the go is simply too great.

No shock to see Stray at number three as the game is popular already, not very expensive, and seems like the perfect game to play on the Steam Deck. Maybe playing it on the porch at night with a soft rain in the background. Lovely. Also, not a surprise to see GTA V on the list because at this point it seems like half the globe plays that game on some platform. So why not the Steam Deck?

Also, of course, Elden Ring — one of the biggest and most popular games of 2022 — is high up on the list. Personally, I’m not sure I’d be able to enjoy it on Steam Deck, but I also don’t really enjoy any FromSoftware games on any platform.

I hope Valve releases more data on Steam Deck games moving forward, perhaps even a similar list of the 10 most played games on the portable PC for the whole year of 2022. Oh and also, maybe ship my Steam Deck soon? Thanks, Valve!