The 7 Best BDSM Sex Games To Play, Learn, And Experiment With Kink

Video games, like all art forms, can inform and inspire people…and their sex lives. Popular culture might like associating games with crushed cans of Monster Energy and glasses held in the middle with tape, but some video games are sexually active. Some, like the ones in this slideshow, can welcome their ready players into a type of desire they’ve never felt before through BDSM, or bondage, discipline, dominance, submission, sadism and masochism (it’s a mouthful).

Popular titles like Ladykiller in a Bind, Monster Girl Island feature aspects of BDSM, as, frequently, will whatever whiny VR girl you find on video game porn site Nutaku (no relation). Sometimes it’s as subtle as a rope restraint, other times there are more overt displays of dominance or submission. People who have played NSFW video games before will be familiar with the game industry’s take on BDSM, but if you’re hungry for more on your computer screen or brainstorming for real life, look no further.

No matter what you’re here for, though, remember — “real life BDSM is a lot different from video games,” Mistress Shayla Lange, co-creator of educational BDSM web series 7 Days of Domination, told me. “Something that is really hot in a game might be overwhelming or unpleasant in person.”

Though many NSFW video games employ aspects of BDSM that may spark your interest, not every depiction of BDSM in games translates well to the actual bedroom. Some sex games even perpetuate dangerous misconceptions about women and kink, so it’s important you know that a video game fantasy can’t exist out of your head. The seven games you’ll find in this slideshow are dignified introductions to the subculture. They’ll help make your game time stimulating while Mistress Shayla advises on how you can get ready for the real thing, if you’re ready for it.

Screenshot: Dragons-Bondage

The smutty piece of interactive fiction A Bunny and Her Mistress is free to download on itch.io, and free motivation for taking your interests offline. The 5,000 word story is rare in that it intentionally portrays BDSM “as supportive and loving and consensual,” its creator writes in its Itch description, “so you have the option to set your limits and end the night early after every scene. There are no punishments (except the fun kind) and no bad endings.”

Mistress Shayla’s advice: “If a video game shows clear and active consent, that’s a great sign. A negotiation or aftercare, great sign. Signs of not great dynamics: total power exchange or ‘sex slave’ situations with a character you’ve just met, or just ‘rescued’ in-game. Physical punishments aren’t great either. Punishing someone for breaking a rule is fine as long as the rule was pre-negotiated, but a punishment in anger isn’t BDSM, it’s abuse.”

Trials in Tainted Space, or TiTS for short, is another text-based roleplaying game that gleefully indulges in BDSM and transformation. There are aliens, erotic gene mutations, space ships, and forced milking. There’s giving and receiving. It’s heavily, satisfyingly set on the make-believe and physically impossible, but although it could certainly assist with some roleplay ideas, what happens in TiTS is probably best left between you and your keyboard.

Screenshot: Aelie

The developer Aelie’s Escape Games series has been running since 2014, and all five installments centre on the simple idea: you got tied up, and you need to get away. The gameplay is as simple and effective as the storyline — mostly text-based with some puzzle elements in choosing what to untie and when. There’s a little bit of kidnapping, some princesses, lots of rope and ball gags.

Mistress Shayla’s advice: “In BDSM, we get to live out our darkest, most taboo fantasies in a space without stigma or shame. When we’re able to be honest with another human about these, it helps us be more authentic and confident in our ‘vanilla’ lives. Even though I have played with hundreds of people, it always feels really special being trusted with people’s inner world. Plus, BDSM feels like really fun, kinky problem solving.”

Screenshot: Did Games

More kidnapping, yay! Didnapper 2 is part turn-based combat, part escape game, and part bondage art gallery with, notably, no nudity. You guide some cuties through a perilous land and Pokémon-style combat while they engage in girl-on-girl tying up. It’s a whimsical expansion on typical kidnapping plots and might get your carnal creativity flowing.

Screenshot: Runey Games

This is the most stereotypically NSFW game I’ve included on this list, kind of one-note with the big boobs and disembodied penis, but there is a character named Ashley who is “on the brink of homelessness, though she isn’t too eager to let anyone know about her struggles.” I thought that was funny.

Besides, every horndog needs to have its day, and you might be into the whole disembodied penis thing.

A blend of explicit visual novel, dating sim, and training sim, Harem Hotel wants you to pretend that you’ve inherited your grandfather’s sex tourism hotel. Pretty weird, grandpa, but OK! There’s an elf maid, an android, and a couple of other characters to defile. You can download for free on itch.io, though the game is also compatible with Android devices.

Mistress Shayla’s advice: “People aren’t fetish dispensers! Video game characters are one-faceted, but real humans contain multitudes. Approaching a human you’ve only just met to fulfil all your kinky fantasies is unacceptable. Understand that scenes and relationships take time, energy, and effort.”

Screenshot: Noki-Studio

Escalation! is a 3D animated visual novel that shows (erotically!!!) a boyfriend and girlfriend getting closer through BDSM. In a huge win for video games, one Steam commenter writes that this game has “the most positive male and female role models ever encountered in a video game.”

Indeed, you too might want to drip candle wax over your partner’s censored penis after watching Saki, the video game girlfriend, do it herself. But really, I feel that this game provides an opportunity to imagine yourself as both the dominant or the submissive instead of one or the other, which is a welcome change of pace. Like Didnapper 2, this game shows slinky ropes but no full-on nudity, so it’s also another gentle way to get revved up with BDSM,

Mistress Shayla’s advice: “BDSM isn’t always about sex! Most kinksters will tell you that BDSM scratches an emotional itch in addition to or instead of a physical one. Some people mix sex with their kink, and for others, sex is out of the equation entirely. Both of those viewpoints are valid.”

Screenshot: Deviant Tech

Sick of getting tied up? Power on your Oculus headset and get stomped on instead. The VR-compatible Dominatrix Simulator, which its creators say in its itch.io description can also be played on Windows with a keyboard, lets you pretend one of three giant monster girls are punishing you.

Playing in VR adds sort of a tertiary colour element to this game — you’re half in the virtual world and half in the real as you take advantage of the game’s physical “pose recognition” and feedback. As is always welcome in NSFW games, you can alter the game’s dialogue to refer to whatever gender, pronouns, and anatomy you prefer. And unlike the other games on this list, Dominatrix Simulator doesn’t involve romantic relationships or context. That might make it a good option for solo-reflection and play.

Mistress Shayla’s advice: “The best place to start [with BDSM] is to look within and ask why. Why do the activities in the game turn me on? Do I like humiliation? Do I feel more free when I’m all tied up? Maybe I’m craving the emotional intimacy of being vulnerable with another person, or feeling proud that they want to be in a vulnerable position with me?

Once you’ve explored your own motivations, you can meet others in person or online. Fetlife.com is a great place to find events and classes in your area. I recommend going to your local ‘munch,’ a very casual, nonsexual gathering, normally at a coffee shop or a restaurant. There, you can meet others like you in a no-pressure environment.” And though monster girls are formidable, keep in mind that “jumping right into being a leather-clad Domme’s full-time, live-in slave is not going to happen. A good kinky scene or relationship means both partners’ needs are being fulfilled.”

“The world of BDSM is so broad and encompasses so many things,” Mistress Shayla said.

You might find all the things you need from BDSM in games like those included in this slideshow, but if you want more and have only ever experienced BDSM in games, “Go to as many classes and parties as you can, try online classes, join discussion groups and Discord channels,” Mistress Shayla said. “Learning how other people play can help you discover things about yourself that a video game could never teach you.”