The Best (And Silliest) Stray Mods

Stray has been out for a couple of weeks now, so there has been plenty of time for mods to pop up.

Players have been making all sorts of Stray mods since the game came out. Some we’ve already touched on include turning the cat into CJ and turning the cat into a dog.

Outside of these mods, there are still so many that I think are just fantastic, so I’ve compiled a list of my favourite cat mods for Stray. Please take a look.

Meow mods for Stray

JASON by gibrietas

This mod replaces the cat’s meows with Ethan’s ‘Jason’ lines from Heavy Rain. Pretty self-explanatory and very silly.

Farting Mod by norskpl

This mod replaces the cat’s meows with fart sounds. Once again, incredibly self-explanatory and very, very silly.

Cat accessory mods for Stray

Eyepatch Mod by Sirgalahad172

This mod adds an eyepatch to your cat, making him look like Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid. If there were a way for Solid Snake to hold this cat, I would be at peace.

Glasses Mod by Sirgalahad172

This mod adds little glasses to your cat, making him look like a big nerd. I’m allowed to say this as I also wear glasses, and they make me look like a nerd.

Cat mods in Stray

Garfield Mod by Chris Rubino

This mod, made by the same creator that made the dog mod, turns the cat into the lasagna-loving beast Garfield. How about those Mondays, huh?

Spyro the Dragon Mod by MrMarco1003

This mod turns the cat into Spyro from the Reignited Trilogy era. As you can see, all the cats become different dragons. One of them is Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon.

Minecraft Pig Mod by RSH Kai Jones

This mod turns the cat into a pig from Minecraft. There is something indescribably evil and hilarious about this mod and this image especially.

An honourable mention would have to be all of the mods people have made of their own cats. There are too many to include, but it’s very wholesome that so many people have wanted to put their cat in the game.