The PS Plus Library Keeps Getting Bigger — And Keeps Forgetting The Classics

Following a ballyhooed June relaunch, Sony’s PS Plus membership now comes with access to a games-on-demand library (well, if you pay for either of the two pricier tiers). Like Microsoft’s competing Xbox Game Pass service, PS Plus is starting to see a regular addition of several games on a monthly basis — gotta keep the content wheel churning.

Last month saw the addition of cat game Stray alongside a ton of Assassin’s Creed games, Ubisoft’s long-running series of historical stabby sims. Some of the scheduled titles for August — Bugsnax! Yakuza! — are exciting. But the service is still lacking when it comes to one of its big promises: a robust classic games library. Here’s everything coming to Sony’s games-on-demand service starting August 16:

Bugsnax

Dead by Daylight

Ghost Recon Wildlands

Metro Exodus

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Trials of Mana

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 0

UNO

Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight is a welcome addition, and will give players who’ve been on the fence a chance to try it out. Yakuza, I am contractually obligated to say by virtue of working at Kotaku, is and forever will be worth your time. But some other additions are less exciting. The PS5 version of Bugsnax was available free to PS Plus subscribers when it launched in November 2020. Ghost Recon Wildlands also landed on Xbox Game Pass earlier this month, so clearly Ubisoft wants people to play that game, shamelessly jingoistic as it is.

The lineup further leaves something to be desired, especially for those paying for the priciest Premium tier, which costs $US18 ($25) a month or $US120 ($167) a year. Before rolling out its PS Plus revamp, Sony widely touted its classic game library — comprising titles from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation Portable catalogues — as a major selling point. To date, that section, totaling the classic games from all three platforms, tallies to a combined 41 titles. But hey, at least we’re getting a relatively decent 2020 remake of a 1995 Square RPG! Wanna guess what platform it was originally on?

The SNES.